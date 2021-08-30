Turkey’s central bank ‘drops’ $ 25 billion in debt





Turkey’s central bank has changed the criteria for identifying short-term external debt, reducing the amount of its pounds by $ 25 billion, the bank said in a statement. declaration Last week. External liabilities of short-term external debt with maturities of up to 12 months fell to $ 164 billion from $ 189 billion over one month. The revisions improved Turkey’s net international investment position, which shows the gap between the country’s total assets and total liabilities, and reduced the real sector’s foreign exchange deficit, according to a report in Monitor Al. The action fueled questions about the credibility of central bank data, as didsimilar data revisionsspeakTurkish Statistical Institutehave done so in the past, and further undermine the already declining investor confidence in Ankara’s economic management. “Some critics see the revisions as a cosmetic makeover to improve Turkey’s debt outlook amid the precarious state international reserves of central banks. Yet, they argue, the revisions are unlikely to improve the short-term debt-to-reserves ratio as much as Ankara might hope, ”according to the report. The bank justified the revision on the inconsistencies identified in the trade credit data, saying the revised statistics, released on August 19, were the result of efforts to improve data quality and compliance with international standards. Yet the credibility of the Turkish central bank remains a problem for financial markets and will likely be tested before the end of the year, Noted Erik Meyersson, senior economist at Handelsbanken Capital Markets. Timothy Ash Timothy Ash, senior sovereign emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, put it more firmly: “Turkey’s central bank has no credibility. Separately, Turkey’s finance ministry said Thursday it had received $ 6.3 billion as planned as part of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation by the International Monetary Fund to all of its members. There have been questions in the Turkish parliament for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about this, as he initially did not acknowledge the IMF’s assistance.

