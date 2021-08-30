Another door opens for green funding





Migrating whooping cranes arrive in the wetland of Wuxing Farm in the suburb of Nanchang, Jiangxi Province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Bank’s program expected to benefit many rural residents After Wang Suqin’s parents left their traditional village in a mountainous region of Zhejiang Province more than ten years ago, vegetation quickly covered the yard of the property. “The weeds and bamboo grew so fast that they almost reached the rooms,” Wang said, adding that the family had abandoned the house because it could collapse at some point. The 47-year-old did not expect to get 118,000 yuan ($ 18,200) at the end of last year for the transfer of the right to use the property, located in Shenxiwu village, in the province of Shenxiwu. County of Anji. However, she received this amount after the local government launched the Liangshan Bank program in July last year as part of efforts to realize the value of the living environment that residents have helped to conserve, but which brought them little economic benefit. The name “Liangshan Bank”, which translates to “the shore of the two mountains”, conforms to President Xi Jinping’s concept that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, which he put forward. during a visit to Anji in 2005 when he was Zhejiang Party secretary. Besides being a traditional lender, Liangshan Bank acts as a platform to integrate green resources and transform them into assets with development value. The bubbling streams, the greenery that stretches to the horizon, and the fresh air make Wang’s hometown an attractive place to residents and have left him with many memories. It was a difficult decision for Wang’s parents to move out. They are not in good health and there are few hospitals in the area. In addition, for many years they have reaped little economic benefit from such a pleasant environment. The couple used to sell bamboo, but as prices for the harvest fell, they struggled to make a living from their plantation, which covered around 7 hectares, Wang said. After the launch of Liangshan Bank’s program, Wang seeks to exploit more economic opportunities. She said a company had agreed to lease her parents’ house to the bank as well as property belonging to their neighbors in order to develop a luxury rural resort, on condition that no damage was done to the environment. As tourists visit the area, the company will likely rent out its parents’ bamboo plantation to meet their needs, Wang added. Many other residents of Anji are expected to benefit from Liangshan Bank’s program. According to the county government, the program integrated nearly 6,700 hectares of forest, more than 200 vacant homes and water bodies with a combined area of ​​1 square kilometer. The bank said it has developed 19 projects, many of which are related to ecotourism, helping to raise 11 million yuan for rural collective enterprises and creating 1,430 job opportunities.

