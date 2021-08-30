Medal Rush for India as PM Narendra Modi hails special moment for sport in the country





19-year-old Avani Lekhara won India’s first gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with the SH1 standing 10m air rifle with a world record of 249.6 after qualifying for the final in seventh position. China’s Zhang Cuiping won silver while Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. This is India’s fourth medal at the 2020 Games and fifth gold at the Games. Following Bhavina Patel’s historic silver in table tennis, India’s first in this event, Lakhera is also the first shooter to win a Games medal for India. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Live Updates Shortly thereafter, Yogesh Kathuniya took silver in the men’s discus throw – F56 with his best throw of the season of 44.38. The gold went to Brazilian Batista Dos Santos while Cuban Leonardo Diaz. The 24-year-old won silver in the men’s discus throw in the F56 category with a throw of 42.05m at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships. In addition to the sensational start to the day, two other javelin medals have been won twice. Olympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia won silver with a personal best 64.35 while Sundar Singh Gurjar took bronze with a throw of 64.01. Hailing Lakhera’s achievement, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter that this was a special moment for Indian sport, as other reactions poured in as well. Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard earned and well deserved gold made possible by your industrious nature and passion for shooting. It really is a special time for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavors. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021 Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Glad he won the silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate aspiring athletes. Congratulations to him. I wish him the best for his future endeavors. #Paralympic Games Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021 Wowwww !! Avani Lekhara becomes the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Olympic or Paralympic Games. Gold medal in the SH1 10m standing air rifle event with a world record in the final # Tokyo2020 #Paralympic Games Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 30, 2021 Only a week away from the Tokyo Paralympic Games, India has already recorded its best show ever. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

