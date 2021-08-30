Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham boss asks for travel aid on government red list for World Cup qualifiers





Cristian Romero has made three appearances for Spurs since joining Atalanta for 42.5m in early August Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has asked football and political authorities for help with redlisted travel during the international break. Premier League clubs had decided unanimously this week do not release the players for World Cup qualifiers and friendlies in Red List countries. But Spurs pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are expected to return home to Argentina – a country on the list. They are reportedly missing three Tottenham games due to UK quarantine requirements. “We know what it means for all the players to play for their national team. It’s something they’re very proud of, so what we try to do is anticipate situations,” Nuno said. after the Sunday meeting. win Watford took Tottenham to the top of the table at the start of the season. “We can’t stop it but we’re trying to find the best way, so when they come back we can get them sooner.” Argentina have World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia – four countries all on the red list that require lockdown in a government hotel for 10 days after returning to the UK. Aston Villa have also announced that their two Argentina internationals, goalkeeper Emi Martinez and midfielder Emi Buendia, will travel to South America for the first two qualifying matches, but will miss the third against Bolivia, meaning that they will only be unavailable for a club match, against Chelsea on September 11. Fifa President Gianni Infantino confirmed last week that he had written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and “called for the support needed, in particular, so that players are not deprived of the opportunity to represent their country at the qualifying matches for the Fifa World Cup “. Nuno said: “This is an issue which not only concerns us but affects all South American clubs and players in the Premier League. We have to obey government law. “We’re going to try to do it, but at the same time, we don’t have any kind of help from Fifa, the government or the Premier League to support us in this situation.” Fifa recently extended the international windows of September and October in South America by two days to allow countries to catch up on the postponed World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the time difference, players involved in these matches cannot return to the UK until Saturday 11 September, when eight Premier League matches are scheduled.

