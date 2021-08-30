Rumors suggest Kim Jong Un may have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in May





Rumors are circulating among North Korean executives that the country’s leader Kim Jong Un was vaccinated against COVID-19 in May. According to a Daily NK source on Thursday, the rumors are relatively detailed. Namely, they say Kim was vaccinated at a villa far from Pyongyang over three months ago. Kim made an unexpected disappearance when he had a high fever and nausea after the vaccination, according to some rumors. In fact, Kim didn’t make any public appearances for about a month between May 6, when he attended an arts performance for military families, and June 4, when he chaired a political bureau meeting. of the Central Committee. North Korean executives believe it is highly likely that Kim was vaccinated by then. There are even rumors that around 100 people have been vaccinated, including senior executives who meet Kim in person. However, some people believe Kim was not the first person in North Korea to be vaccinated. Given the nature of the North Korean system – which puts the safety of the country’s supreme leader at the forefront – it is very likely that authorities performed a vaccination test to determine side effects before giving Kim a dose. . Earlier this year, the Chinese government provided Sinopharm and other vaccines at the request of the North Korean authorities, so it appears that officials of North Korean trading companies and officials at the Foreign Ministry were vaccinated first. . Meanwhile, some North Koreans claim that Kim got vaccinated despite the side effects because, among other reasons, he wanted to overcome the country’s economic woes through diplomatic action in the second half of this year. According to another source in North Korea, the North Korean authorities hope to organize a meeting between Kim and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the second half of the year. And if the conditions are right, officials believe Kim could also initiate a dialogue with the United States. The source explained that North Korea has two diplomatic strategies one towards the United States and the other towards China – and the country will move forward with these strategies depending on the situation. That is, North Korean authorities believe that if the United States generates a friendly atmosphere towards North Korea and creates an opportunity for the North to engage in dialogue, Pyongyang is ready to sit down with it. Washington. But they also believe that if such conditions do not materialize, receiving direct aid through China is also not a bad strategy. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a North Korean expert told the Daily NK that China is currently focused on successfully hosting next year’s Summer Olympics and that there is little to be gained. to meet North Korea. According to this expert, for the United States, however, the management of North Korea has grown in importance after the Afghanistan affair, and North Korea ultimately wants to negotiate with the United States as well. Given this, the possibility of North Korea and the United States contacting each other is more likely, he added.

