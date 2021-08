China comment calls Xis crackdown a profound revolution

(Aug 30): A comment widely published in Chinese state media described President Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdown as a sweeping revolution sweeping the country and warned that anyone who resists will face sanctions. This is a return of the capital group to the masses of the people, and it is a transformation of capitalism to the center of the people, the comment said, adding that it marks a return to the original intention. of the Communist Party. Therefore, this is a political change, and the people once again become the main actor of that change, and all those who block this people-centered change will be rejected. The opinion piece was originally published by a WeChat blogger called Li Guangman Ice Point Commentary. In an unusual move that indicated official support, it was reposted online by major state media, including Communist Party spokesperson, Peoples Daily, Xinhua News Agency, PLA Daily, CCTV, China Youth Daily and China News Service. Xis’ campaign calling for common prosperity has intensified in recent weeks, with agencies pledging to strengthen tax law enforcement, crack down on labor abuse and take action against fan culture in the entertainment industry. entertainment. The measures rocked markets, with a measure of the country’s stock price movements last week hitting the highest level in 16 months. The author wrote that high house prices and medical costs will become the next targets of the campaign. While the article reiterated comments by prominent Chinese economists last week that the campaign would not kill the rich to help the poor, it said the government must tackle the chaos of big business. The capital market will no longer become a paradise for capitalists to get rich overnight, the commentary said. The cultural market will no longer be a sissy star’s paradise, and news and public opinion will no longer be able to revere Western culture. The play ended by connecting the increasingly complicated external environment China faces with what it called brutal and fierce attacks by the United States. The author suggested, without providing an explanation, that if China relied on the capitalists to fight imperialism, it could suffer the same fate as the Soviet Union.

