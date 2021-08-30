Boris Johnson warned that youth unemployment could create a ‘lost generation’ of Britons





Exclusive: Dozens of experts have written to the Prime Minister urging him to do more to help young people find work Image: Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been urged to avoid creating a lost generation by helping young people find jobs as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of experts wrote to the Prime Minister to warn that despite government efforts to ensure that young people get the help they need to find jobs through investments in support for employment, education, training and employment, the challenge for young people is far from over. Although there are hundreds of thousands of job openings in the economy, many positions are in low-paying hospitality positions and are seasonal work during the summer, concentrated in certain areas. The Youth Employment Group calls on the Prime Minister to promote a coordinated interdepartmental approach to tackle short and long term youth unemployment in order to ensure that there is no lost generation ”. The letter, seen by the Mirror, is signed by more than 80 experts, including the managing director of The Princes Trust, the boss of Careers England and the head of the National Youth Agency.















Picture: Getty)





He warns Mr Johnson: Today, one in eight young people are not in full-time education or training and most are not looking for work due to health issues, disability or responsibilities family. These young people have so far been neglected in the response to the Employment Plan. Meanwhile, long-term youth unemployment rose by almost half during the crisis to 200,000, and reached its highest level in five years. We know that young people with multiple disadvantages and lower qualifications are much more likely to become long-term unemployed, threatening governments’ leveling agenda. In the months to come, we must continue our momentum to help job seekers and young people leaving school and do much more for young people from marginalized backgrounds and those furthest from the labor market.















Picture: Getty Images)





He says at least half a million young people left full-time studies over the summer, which means we can’t afford a resumption of youth employment as the the situation of disadvantaged young people remains precarious and uncertain. Experts urge prime minister to ensure that all young people, whether they leave school, college or university this summer, have the possibility of a place of teaching, learning or employment . They are also calling on Mr Johnson to invest in young people during this fall’s spending review to prevent long-term youth unemployment. A government spokesperson said: We know that young people have been particularly affected by the impacts of the pandemic, which is why our Jobs Plan focuses specifically on providing them with choices. We have already helped 50,000 young people find good jobs through the 2 billion Kickstart program, while also investing in increasing the number of apprenticeships, internships and professional coaches to support those who will benefit from different opportunities. The latest jobs figures show they are on the right track and pushing for the recovery with a sustained increase in the number of young people on the payrolls and this support will continue as we seek to better rebuild and create, protect and maintain jobs.

