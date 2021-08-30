avani lekhara: PM Modi salutes the exploits of Indian players at the Paralympic Games; talk to Avani Lekhara, Yogesh Kathuniya, Jhajharia & Gurjar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s medalists at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday and also spoke to them by phone to praise their efforts. After shooter Avani Lekhara made history to become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games, Modi praised her phenomenal performance. “Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved gold medal made possible by your industrious nature and passion for shooting. It truly is a special time for Indian sport. Best wishes for your future efforts, “he said. tweeted. Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard earned and well deserved gold, made possible https://t.co/5GIqu2sxLw – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630291590000 He also praised the exceptional performance of silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya. “Glad he wins the silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate aspiring athletes. Congratulations to him. I wish him the best for his future endeavors,” said Modi. Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Glad he won the silver medal. Its exemplary success https://t.co/86hPEr1sIw – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630292566000 As veteran gold double javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia won a stunning third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, the Prime Minister said: “Superb performance from @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a silver medal. Devendra has been to make India always proud. Congratulations to him. Good luck with his future endeavors. ” Superb performance from @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a silver medal. Devendra was my https://t.co/pEhEaUmlHx – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630295171000 The Prime Minister also congratulated Sundar Singh Gurjar who won bronze in the javelin throw. “India is thrilled with the bronze medal @SundarSGurjar won. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. I wish him the best,” he said. India is thrilled with the bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congr https://t.co/pA5QA4eH87 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630295311000 In his phone conversations with them, Modi told Lekhara that his success is a matter of great pride. She expressed her joy at the support she received from across the country, official sources said. The Prime Minister also noted the help and support given by Kathuniya’s mother to ensure her success. He observed that Devendra Jhajharia hails from the country of famous Rajput king Maharana Pratap, while praising his exploits in the javelin throw. Modi also spoke to Gurjar and the athletes thanked him for wishing them.

