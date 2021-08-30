Goldman and JPMorgan among banks hired for blockbuster IPO in India





(Bloomberg) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and ICICI Securities Ltd. were among the banks chosen to work on the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of Indias, in what should be the highest listing in the country. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JM Financial Ltd., Citigroup Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have also been selected to work on the stock sale slated for early next year, after 16 investment banks submitted their arguments to the government, people with knowledge said the case, asking not to be identified because the information is not public. Banks will start engaging with investors from September, with a potential listing expected between January and March next year, one of the people said. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government is moving forward with the IPO of PFRs to help close a growing budget gap. The government is expected to dilute its stake in the country’s largest insurance company up to 10% as part of a broader divestment target. India can also allow foreign direct investment in low income countries to ensure diversified and strong demand in various investor segments. Good request The schedule seems tight given that almost half of the year has passed, said Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice president of rating assessor ICRA Ltd. Several variables must be met, including a favorable external condition, regulatory changes to insurance laws, understanding of the activities of LICs. Still, with the world awash in cash and only a few insurance companies listed in India, unlike banks where there is a lot of choice, we should see good demand for the IPO, Srinivasan said. The listing could value LIC up to $ 261 billion, based on its assets under management and using private sector insurers as a benchmark, analysts at Jefferies India led by Prakhar Sharma wrote in a February note. That would make it bigger than Reliance Industries Ltd., which is currently the largest listed company in India with a market value of around $ 183 billion. The story continues Representatives for Citigroup, ICICI Securities, Goldman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Emails to other banks were not answered. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance could not be reached for comment. (Redesigned lead, adds details throughout) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

