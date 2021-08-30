Why does Biden care more about the opinion of the Taliban than the British?

A a terrifying realization hit me last week. Joe Biden cares more about what the Taliban thinks than what the British think.

He decided when to evacuate Afghanistan without bothering to inform his main ally. But he did not dare to take such a one-sided approach to the terrorists who had been killing American soldiers for decades.

We have been in constant contact with the Taliban leadership on the ground in Kabul, as well as with the Taliban leadership in Doha, and we are coordinating what we are doing, he announced at a press conference. It soon became clear that it was the turbaned militiamen who dictated the pace of the retreat. Boris Johnson, along with other G-7 leaders, pleaded with the president to delay the departure, even for a few days, so that the Afghan auxiliaries in the West could be brought to safety. Biden instead auctioned off the Taliban.

In a sense, he had little choice. Kabul Airport sits on an almost indefensible plain. If the Islamists wanted to stir up trouble, they could easily kidnap American soldiers. The Afghan mullahs hold the Bidens presidency in the palms of their hands, just as surely as the Iranian ayatollahs held Carters in theirs.

What else can he do but hope that they will be easier to manage this time around than they were 20 years ago? He might even be right. The Taliban leadership does indeed seem more moderate now, not because they are trying to befriend the decadent West, but because Afghan society has changed. The middle Afghan is 18 years old and has only known a secular regime. Afghans are no longer the semi-literate population that the Taliban could rule with drug money and Sharia courts.

But if the mullahs prove to be less harsh this time around, and this is a big if, it will be for domestic reasons rather than to appease America. Likewise, if they choose to let people go, it is not like a favor to the West. This is because they want their opponents to be on the sidelines.

At the turn of the 20th century, James Michael Curley, the Irish politician who served four times as mayor of Boston, aimed to bolster his electoral majority by driving white Anglo-Saxon Protestants out of Massachusetts. When, before the Americas entered World War I, a British officer asked him for permission to call in for volunteers, the crooked Democrat replied: Go ahead, Colonel, take each of them!

The story continues

The Taliban can’t say this publicly, but it’s easy to imagine them saying something similar in private. It is also, of course, easy to imagine them engaging in retaliatory killings. Indeed, it is likely that, in the midst of chaos, they will do both. But they are doing it for their own reasons, not at Bidens’ request.

The president’s desire to dance to the tune of the Taliban is understandable, even shameful. His reluctance to work with his closest friends, on the other hand, is utterly incomprehensible. I’ve heard American commentators say things like: If you British people are so excited to be in Afghanistan, you stay there. But we were there for one reason: America had been attacked. We have treated the abomination of the Twin Towers as an attack on our interests, our values, our side.

We did this because we see our interests as intimately linked with those of the United States. Most of us have lived our entire lives in a world that takes American leadership for granted. It is only now, perhaps, that we are disturbedly reminded of how far the United States might have retreated into its hemisphere after 1945.

The Truman administration made the decision to remain internationally engaged through the Marshall Plan, the nuclear umbrella and the garrisons in Europe and Asia. None of these things were popular at home. As Averell Harriman said, the Americans wanted to sort out all our difficulties with Russia and then go to the movies and drink Coke.

No one after the Trump presidency can claim that the shift to isolationism is a Bidens quirk. In both parts there is an understandable weariness with overseas commitments. With a deficit of trillion dollars, the United States should indeed retreat, choose its battles and carefully withdraw from ungrateful outposts. But that does not mean withdrawing from the entire international system, abandoning the alliance of English-speaking free democracies.

In 1939, as in 1914, most Americans believed that if they went about their own business they would be left in peace. But that’s not the way it works. A world from which the United States withdraws will not be a patchwork of bickering independent states. It will be a world dominated by much darker and more evil forces. And if you think these forces will leave you alone, you haven’t paid attention.

Washington Examiner Videos

Key words: Afghanistan, Joe biden, Boris Johnson, Taliban

Original author: Dan Hannan

Original location: Why does Biden care more about the opinion of the Taliban than the British?