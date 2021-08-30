President Erdoan celebrates 99th anniversary of Turkey’s Victory Day





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan commemorated Turkey’s Victory Day on the 99th anniversary of the resounding defeat of the occupying Greek armies to the Turks at the Battle of Dumlupnar in 1922. “We are happy to have celebrated the 99th anniversary of the Great Victory, one of the cornerstones of our glorious centuries-old history. I underline the honor of August 30, the victory day of our nation, the Turkish Cypriots and our citizens living in countries around the world, ”Erdoan said in a written message. Erdoan also commemorated Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, revered veteran and Commander-in-Chief of Turkey’s War of Independence and founder of the Turkish Republic, as well as esteemed members of the Turkish Parliament and heroic soldiers. He pointed out that August 30 is one of the most critical turning points in the country’s history and paved the way for the founding of the Turkish republic. “Despite all kinds of poverty and impossibility, the Turkish people have once again shown that these lands, which were our home with the battle of Malazgirt (Manzikert) in 1071, are our eternal homeland,” he said. he declares. Turkish control of Anatolia, the vast territory of modern Turkey, began with the Battle of Manzikert on August 26, 1071, which saw the Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeat a much larger Byzantine army. “The spirit, conviction and will that inspired the Great Victory shapes the direction of our nation today, just like 99 years ago,” Erdoan added. He said Turkey has become the hope not only of its 84 million citizens living within its borders, but also of hundreds of millions from the Balkans to Asia, from Africa to Europe. Turkey will continue to defend the rights of the oppressed against the oppressors and fight for peace, justice and freedom all over the world, he added.

