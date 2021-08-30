China Delays BNT COVID Vaccine Approval to Boost China’s Confidence in Vaccine | Taiwan News





Beijing is also working on developing its own COVID mRNA vaccine

BNT / Pfizer COVID vaccine. (CNA photo)

BNT / Pfizer COVID vaccine. (CNA photo) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese government has yet to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE (BNT) and Pfizer Inc. despite previous reports suggesting that the foreign mRNA vaccine would be authorized in July. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Chinese health officials fear that if the BNT vaccine is approved, it will erode confidence in the Chinese COVID vaccines produced by Sinopharm and Sinovac. While Chinese vaccines have been shown to be effective (Sinopharm 79% and Sinovac 51%), clinical trials earlier in the pandemic showed the BNT vaccine to be 95% effective against symptomatic illnesses. The delta variant, however, reduces the effectiveness of BNT to 64%, according to an Israeli study, while the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine against the variant lacks data. The report pointed out that the delay will also give Chinese companies more time to complete their own mRNA vaccines. Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences is teaming up with two Chinese private pharmaceutical companies to develop mRNA vaccine. The Chinese military, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co and Yunnan Walvax Biotechnology Co are conducting advanced clinical trials for its vaccine candidate in China and Mexico, sources told the WSJ. They also pressured the Chinese government to speed up approval. China’s reluctance to approve the BNT vaccine is also linked to its coronavirus control strategy, according to the WSJ. Secretary-General Xi Jinping ordered authorities to fully immunize 80 percent of the population, or about 1.1 billion Chinese, by the end of October. According to Chinese data, as of August 27, about 889 million people (over 63% of the population) had been fully immunized with local vaccines. Chinese officials fear that approval of the BNT vaccine too early could dampen enthusiasm for national vaccines, making it more difficult to meet vaccination targets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4279191 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos