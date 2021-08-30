Politics
His exemplary success will motivate aspiring athletes: PM Modi congratulates discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya
Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Glad he won the silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate aspiring athletes. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the best for his future endeavors, Prime Minister Modi posted the congratulatory message on Twitter.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
POSTED ON AUGUST 30, 2021 10:18 AM
Kathuniya graduated in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi. Child of a soldier, Kathuniya suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with poor coordination.
ANI news agency reported on Monday that the prime minister also spoke by phone with Kathuniya and praised and appreciated his mother’s efforts to ensure his success. Kathuniya expressed her gratitude to Modi for her good wishes.
Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the men’s F56 event sending the disc to the best distance of 44.38m on his sixth and final attempt. Kathuniya graduated in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi. Child of a soldier, Kathuniya suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with poor coordination.
I am extremely happy to win the silver medal, it was my first Games but I am happy to win the medal. I recorded a few fouls but came back to win the medal. I want to thank SAI, PCI and a big thank you to my mum who supported me throughout my trip, the 24-year-old tear-eyed 24-year-old told ANI on Monday.
Kathuniya’s mother Meena Devi said her son’s silver medal was equivalent to a gold medal for her. Visuals of Haryana’s Bahadurgarh showed his family and discus thrower friends celebrating his phenomenal victory.
Yogesh Kathuniya won a gold medal at the 2019 Para-Athletics World Championships in Dubai with the best throw of 42.51m, which allowed him to reserve his spot for the Tokyo games. And in 2018, he set a world record in the F36 class in his very first world competition in 2018 at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Berlin.
(With ANI inputs)
