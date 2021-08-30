Xi says China is ready to work with Cuba to build socialism





Xi calls for more fruitful practical cooperation with Ecuador President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone on Monday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso. President Xi said on Monday that China was ready to work with Cuba to build socialism and be good partners in the pursuit of common development during a telephone conversation with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Xi also said China is ready to join Cuba in being good examples in the fight against COVID-19 and good comrades in strategic coordination. During their talks, Diaz-Canel conveyed Comrade Raul Castro’s heartfelt greetings to Xi and briefed Xi on the recent internal situation in Cuba. Xi asked Diaz-Canel to convey his cordial greetings to Comrade Raul Castro. Xi stressed that under the firm leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Cuban comrades have vigorously defended their revolutionary achievements without fear of the mighty and unyielding struggle. Historically speaking, the socialist cause has never been smooth, and communists have always strived for survival, development and victory through struggles, he said. China, Xi said, still believes that a nation’s right to choose a nation’s social development path should be respected, and that unilateral sanctions against other countries or foreign interference in the internal affairs of others. countries must be opposed. China has always supported Cuba in the path of development in accordance with its national conditions and in building a prosperous and lasting socialism, and has supported the country’s just struggle to safeguard the security of its national sovereignty and oppose it. interference from the powerful, he added. China will continue to provide assistance and support to the extent of its capacity to Cuba in combating the pandemic and improving the well-being of the people, Xi said, expressing his belief that Cuba will do more. progress in his socialist cause. Xi pointed out that through the careful cultivation and vigorous promotion of successive generations of leaders from both sides and countries, Sino-Cuban relations have further strengthened over time, becoming a model of solidarity and cooperation between countries. in development. No matter how the situation develops, China’s policy of maintaining a long-term friendship with Cuba will not change, and its willingness to deepen cooperation in various fields with Cuba will not change, said Mr. Xi. China, Xi said, is ready to step up high-level exchanges with Cuba, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning in party and state governance, deepen anti-pandemic cooperation, promote practical cooperation and promote an even greater development of bilateral relations. The two sides should step up their strategic coordination at international and multilateral occasions to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Xi said, adding that China will continue to uphold fairness and justice for Cuba in its speeches and his actions on the world stage.

