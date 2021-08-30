“Boris Johnson dropped the ball on Brexit, Covid and now on Afghanistan” – Kevin Maguire





Lying comes naturally to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s swashbuckling showman who demands the limelight and withers on watch, writes Kevin Maguire Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Boris Johnson says it’s unfair to say the government was unprepared

Boris Johnson let Afghanistan down by failing to plan sooner with real urgency to evacuate the British and the people owed a new life. The Prime Minister dropped the ball on Covid with a jaded blockade-resistant approach, his resistance to expert scientific advice piling bodies on the funeral pyre. And he dropped the ball on Brexit, replacing the lies to squeal a narrow vote for leave with a bad deal emptying store shelves and starving take-out chickens. Later this year, hell drops bullets on economic recovery, so-called leveling, NHS waiting lists, social care and the Cop26 climate summit. Because a lazy juggler unable to adequately deal with a single major problem for an extended period of time with verve and imagination is not worthy of being Prime Minister.















Picture: REUTERS)





Lying comes naturally to the swaggering showman who demands the limelight and withers under scrutiny. Another example of his political cowardice was the release of a personal video yesterday about the humiliating retreat from Afghanistan. A confident and honest leader would be grilled in detail by the media on behalf of the public. Downing Streets administrators have been cut off by the mad-living prime minister, avoiding uncomfortable truths about unforgivable failures of high office. Officials in the military, border forces and the Foreign Ministry who risked their lives to extract 15,000 people, rescuing 8,000 Afghans from the Taliban, have been heroic.







Johnson, who told Dominic Raab to enjoy a weekend in Crete, is expected to bow his head in shame when a minister in his government complained that 1,000 more could have been saved if a foreign minister was the prime minister had refused to sack had returned to work earlier. Afghanistan is not unique, unique. Disasters and broken promises are Johnson’s trademark. This is how Britain’s worst post-war prime minister, worse than David Cameron or Theresa May, fails to rule properly. Conservative members are losing confidence. No reprieve on the horizon. That’s why the hell is playing with a snap election to keep them in line. His own future is all Johnson cares about.

