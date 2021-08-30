A chance to know more about the biography of Lord Krishnas: PM Modi, President Kovind express their wishes to Janmashtami | Latest India News





President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who wished people on Monday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. President Kovind said Janmashtami was a chance to learn more about the biography of Lord Krishnas and wished the festival to bring happiness, health and prosperity to everyone’s life. Warm wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The festival is an opportunity to discover the biography of Lord Krishnas and to devote oneself to his messages. I wish this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone’s life, Kovind wrote on Twitter. Read also | Covid-19: ISKCON temple in Bengaluru will remain closed on Janmashtami Greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister Modi also tweeted. Sincere greetings to all compatriots on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Hello Lord Krishna! Union Home Secretary Amit Shah tweeted. Greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. ! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021 Also called Gokulashtami, Janmashtami is one of the biggest festivals in India and is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigor across the country. The festival is especially observed in Uttar Pradesh, Mathura and Vrindavan, as people quickly observe and decorate their homes and temples. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, States and Union Territories (UT) are observing the festival in accordance with certain virus-related standards to ensure that the situation does not degenerate. Read also | ‘Limit Janmashtami festivities to houses, don’t visit temples,’ Delhi police say Delhi police on Sunday urged all residents of the nation’s capital to celebrate Janmashtami in their homes and avoid gatherings at temples in the city. Deputy Police Commissioner (South East) RP Meena said action will be taken against those who break the guidelines. In Gujarat, the state government has announced an easing of nighttime curfew hours, but urged residents to ensure that social distancing is observed at celebration venues. On Monday, volunteers from the Iskcon Temple in Surat ensured that appropriate and environmentally friendly arrangements were made for the celebration. Read also | Uttar Pradesh eases nighttime curfew for 2 days ahead of Janmashtami The government of Uttar Pradesh also authorized the relaxation of its ongoing nighttime curfew on Monday and Tuesday due to Janmashtami. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthy said on Sunday that all Covid-19 protocols must be followed during the celebration, adding that people must wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/on-janmashtami-president-kovind-and-pm-modi-extend-wishes-101630289856465.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos