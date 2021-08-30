Senior Chinese diplomat berates Blinken over investigation into virus origins, Afghanistan





Senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the investigation into the origin of the virus to improve ties between the biggest world economies. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday urged the United States to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, and stressed the importance that both sides actively guide the Taliban as the military American is preparing to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to achieve its goal of eradicating terrorism in the South Asian nation, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The United States confirmed the phone call, State Department spokesman Ned Price saying diplomats discussed the importance to the international community of holding the Taliban accountable for the public commitments they have made. taken regarding safe passage and freedom of travel for Afghans and foreign nationals. Wang added that China had opposed the U.S. intelligence community’s investigation into the source of COVID-19, the virus that has caused the worst pandemic in more than a century. He accused the United States of turning the coronavirus into a political problem, according to the Xinhua report. The United States released an unclassified summary of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus last week, and President Biden subsequently criticized China for blocking the US investigation. The world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we get them, he said in a statement. Zeng Yixin, vice chairman of the National Health Commission, said on Sunday that the United States was using the topic to deny responsibility for its handling of the pandemic. He reiterated that China supports virus tracing work based on open, scientific and cooperative principles. The call highlighted the lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing, after a trade war that erupted under the Trump administration and spilled over into a range of other areas, including the tech industry and student visas and the journalists. Diplomatic talks in Tianjin last month were controversial, as was a meeting involving Wang and Blinken in Alaska in March. Still, the world’s two largest economies have not ruled out a meeting between Xi Jinping and Biden, possibly at a Group of 20 summit in October. The United States has announced that it will withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday. The chaotic end of the war was compounded last week when a terrorist attack at Kabul airport killed at least 88 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen. China has adopted the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, a diplomatic approach that could allow it to exploit the country’s vast mineral resources and give Beijing a target to expand its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

