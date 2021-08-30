Boris Johnson warns Devon and Cornwall to ‘act responsibly’, but his policies have left us in this mess

The wealthy city dwellers of London think they are so smart. Stick a Devon or Kernow bumper sticker on their shiny new Range Rovers and we Peninsula bumpins won’t have a clue they’re a growl.

Were wise to that in these parts. Seeing a flash car with a local green and white or black and white flag on the back, and we know it’s almost certainly a second owner bringing Covid with them.

We may be the playground of the rich, but the region feels utterly overlooked by those politicians who like to frolic among their busy business friends here.

Health Minister Nadine Dorries told local MPs on Friday evening that counties will become an enhanced response zone. She asked residents to wear masks and socially distance themselves, while claiming this did not constitute Covid restrictions. Schoolchildren will likely be required to wear masks at school starting this week. Hospitals limit visitation times and only allow one parent at a time. That sounds like restrictions to me, Minister.

Before the summer, the South West Peninsula had done a remarkable job containing Covid, consistently posting the lowest rates in all of England. Now it is subject to special measures.

The feeling here is that we are doing very well before Boris Johnson insists on bringing world leaders and 20,000 junkies to Carbis Bay in Cornwall. Following the G7 summit in June, rates around areas where Johnson enjoyed a barbeque without social distancing with Presidents Biden, Marcon and Chancellor Merkel soared more than 4,000%.

Downing Street ordered a Covid risk assessment ahead of this summit, but for some reason he is unwilling to share it. I know this because I have asked No 10 to produce it three times. Each request was refused.

Of course, we’ll never be sure unless # 10 is forced to release it, but many may think its reluctance to do so was because it contained a warning of a sharp increase in cases of Covid following the shindig of world leaders.

The G7 was part of what turns out to be a miserable summer for Devon and Cornwall.

Instead of sticking to mask wearing and social distancing advice, Johnson has gone in the opposite direction. It allowed 53,000 largely unvaccinated young adults to meet at the Boardmasters music and surf festival in Newquay earlier this month.

Not only has this event been directly linked to at least 5,000 cases of Covid in Cornwall alone, but Public Health England is reportedly investigating whether it led to a new strain of the more potent Delta variant. Just in time to infect the half a million young revelers at this weekend’s festivals such as Leeds and Reading.

< class=""> Read more Boardmasters Festival: New Delta strain reportedly emerged among 53,000 revelers at Cornwall event

As Professor John Drury, one of the government’s leading scientific advisers, has said, I: The government basically said it’s safe now it’s okay you won’t die. The problem, of course, is that 100 people die every day.

There is no doubt here that Johnson’s determination to unlock has led Devon and Cornwall under resourced health services to be stretched to such a level that the military has been called in to help the ambulance service to to face.

Of the only four main hospitals serving the 1.3 million people, you can double it in the summer, only the A&E department at Cornwalls in Truro is on black alert and people are urged to call 999 only if we believe they are. ‘this is a real emergency.

In her letter to local MPs on Friday announcing the additional Covid measures rather than directly to local people, Dorries wrote that Johnson is giving us five weeks to act responsibly or face further restrictions.

We have acted responsibly, Prime Minister. We are not the ones who allowed 20,000 people from all over the world to descend to Carbis Bay for the G7 summit or who thought it was a good idea to infect as many unvaccinated young people as possible in Newquay.

We haven’t unlocked the whole country, ended all Covid-related precautions, or pushed our health services past breaking point. We didn’t do that, Mr Johnson. You did it.