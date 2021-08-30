Politics
Boris Johnson warns Devon and Cornwall to ‘act responsibly’, but his policies have left us in this mess
The wealthy city dwellers of London think they are so smart. Stick a Devon or Kernow bumper sticker on their shiny new Range Rovers and we Peninsula bumpins won’t have a clue they’re a growl.
Were wise to that in these parts. Seeing a flash car with a local green and white or black and white flag on the back, and we know it’s almost certainly a second owner bringing Covid with them.
We may be the playground of the rich, but the region feels utterly overlooked by those politicians who like to frolic among their busy business friends here.
Health Minister Nadine Dorries told local MPs on Friday evening that counties will become an enhanced response zone. She asked residents to wear masks and socially distance themselves, while claiming this did not constitute Covid restrictions. Schoolchildren will likely be required to wear masks at school starting this week. Hospitals limit visitation times and only allow one parent at a time. That sounds like restrictions to me, Minister.
Before the summer, the South West Peninsula had done a remarkable job containing Covid, consistently posting the lowest rates in all of England. Now it is subject to special measures.
The feeling here is that we are doing very well before Boris Johnson insists on bringing world leaders and 20,000 junkies to Carbis Bay in Cornwall. Following the G7 summit in June, rates around areas where Johnson enjoyed a barbeque without social distancing with Presidents Biden, Marcon and Chancellor Merkel soared more than 4,000%.
Downing Street ordered a Covid risk assessment ahead of this summit, but for some reason he is unwilling to share it. I know this because I have asked No 10 to produce it three times. Each request was refused.
Of course, we’ll never be sure unless # 10 is forced to release it, but many may think its reluctance to do so was because it contained a warning of a sharp increase in cases of Covid following the shindig of world leaders.
The G7 was part of what turns out to be a miserable summer for Devon and Cornwall.
Instead of sticking to mask wearing and social distancing advice, Johnson has gone in the opposite direction. It allowed 53,000 largely unvaccinated young adults to meet at the Boardmasters music and surf festival in Newquay earlier this month.
Not only has this event been directly linked to at least 5,000 cases of Covid in Cornwall alone, but Public Health England is reportedly investigating whether it led to a new strain of the more potent Delta variant. Just in time to infect the half a million young revelers at this weekend’s festivals such as Leeds and Reading.
As Professor John Drury, one of the government’s leading scientific advisers, has said, I: The government basically said it’s safe now it’s okay you won’t die. The problem, of course, is that 100 people die every day.
There is no doubt here that Johnson’s determination to unlock has led Devon and Cornwall under resourced health services to be stretched to such a level that the military has been called in to help the ambulance service to to face.
Of the only four main hospitals serving the 1.3 million people, you can double it in the summer, only the A&E department at Cornwalls in Truro is on black alert and people are urged to call 999 only if we believe they are. ‘this is a real emergency.
In her letter to local MPs on Friday announcing the additional Covid measures rather than directly to local people, Dorries wrote that Johnson is giving us five weeks to act responsibly or face further restrictions.
We have acted responsibly, Prime Minister. We are not the ones who allowed 20,000 people from all over the world to descend to Carbis Bay for the G7 summit or who thought it was a good idea to infect as many unvaccinated young people as possible in Newquay.
We haven’t unlocked the whole country, ended all Covid-related precautions, or pushed our health services past breaking point. We didn’t do that, Mr Johnson. You did it.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/boris-johnson-cheek-devon-cornwall-encouraging-covid-spread-1173952
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]