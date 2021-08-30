PM Narendra Modi greets people on Janmashtami

New Delhi: On the occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extended its greetings to people.

“I greet you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna,” the prime minister tweeted.

Hailing Krishna Janmashtami, the prime minister on Sunday urged compatriots to carry on the nation’s great traditions.

Speaking to the 80th edition of his monthly radio show “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said: “Janmashtami is the birthday of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We know all forms of Bhagwan, from wicked Kanhaiya to one who takes the colossal form Krishna, from one who knows the scriptures well to one who is gifted in armament. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there! But I say all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had had an interesting experience. So I thought I should tell you about it. You should be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to the Bhagwan Somnath temple was dedicated to the people. ”

He said that about 3-4 kilometers from Somnath temple there is the Bhalka Teerth which is where Lord Krishna spent his last moments on earth.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year across the country to mark Lord Krishna’s birthday. Believers observe the day by fasting and praying in temples.

According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day falls mainly in the months of August or September according to the Western calendar.