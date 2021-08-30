Erdogan’s big and expensive projects fail one after another

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

By Jean Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus] August 30 (ANI): Turkey’s increasingly autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always had a penchant for very large projects and, according to official data, since 2003, when Erdogan came to power, some 181 mega projects public-private partnerships have been launched in Turkey.

Many of these projects are modeled on the build-operate-transfer system and involve state guarantees if the often overly optimistic projections do not materialize.

One of these projects is the “Eurasia Wonderland” in Ankara, which was supposed to become the biggest entertainment venue in Europe, like Disneyland, but instead of being “a symbol of pride” as Erdogan praised, is now a symbol of failure.

Opened in March 2019, the “Wonderland Eurasia”, built at an estimated cost of US $ 801 million, failed to attract a sufficient number of visitors and closed less than a year later because the operator couldn’t even pay the park’s electricity bills and staff salaries.

The entertainment venue has been plagued by problems as two days after opening a roller coaster broke down, forcing frightened families to descend. Additionally, it was never fully completed and now sits derelict in a large Ankara neighborhood near the extravagant 1,150-room Erdogan Presidential Palace, built at a cost of US $ 600 million.

In addition, the Italian-Turkish consortium operating the Third Bosphorus Bridge and the Marmara Highway has withdrawn from the project and is expected to be replaced by a Chinese consortium. In addition, Istanbul Airport, mainly due to the devastating effect of the pandemic, is losing money and the Turkish government is trying to get Chinese bank ICB to refinance around $ 6.2 billion of its ready.

The build-operate-transfer system used in more than half of public-private partnerships is not as effective as the Turkish government likes to make it known. Some of the projects built in this way fail and the operator has the right to be compensated from the state budget if government guaranteed payments are not met.

One example is the Zafer airport built at a cost of US $ 59 million about 370 kilometers south of Istanbul. Last week, IC Ictas, the operator of the airport, announced it was on sale. Zafer airport was only used by six percent of the set target of 1.3 million passengers, below which the operator is entitled to government guaranteed payments.

Abdullah Keles, the president of the airport, said the company will transfer the airport to any party that pays IC Ictas the money invested and takes on the debt created.

Critics of Erdogan believe that the Turkish president, by implementing his hugely ambitious plans through public-private partnerships – whose projected revenues are often difficult to achieve – is spending billions of lire in exhausted government coffers when the balance objectives are not achieved.

The Haberturk newspaper reported that last year the Turkish government provided around US $ 250 million in guarantees to the operators of the North Marmara highway. It also paid an additional $ 191 million for the same reason to the operators of the Gezbe-Izmir highway.

This year, the government has included in its budget an amount of US $ 3.5 billion for such payments, but given the steep devaluation of the Turkish lira, this amount would be insufficient to meet contractual obligations to the operators of the different projects.

What could be more dangerous for the economy is that the Turkish government does not make appropriate arrangements for possible liability and undermines the operational capacity of future governments. It must be said that the International Monetary Fund has requested more information on this issue and urged Ankara to closely monitor public-private partnerships.

In the past, cheap foreign credit has contributed to a construction-fueled economic boom, where Erdogan has created thousands of new jobs and provided lucrative jobs for his buddies. This helped the ruling AKP party to win eight consecutive national elections. But over the past eight years, the value of the Turkish currency has weakened against the dollar as inflation rises to 18.95%. Many Turks are now choosing to store their wealth in foreign currency.

Over the years, President Erdogan has launched many megaprojects, such as the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey and a new nuclear power plant in Sinop.

Nevertheless, concerns about the viability of many of these projects are already raised by opposition politicians and investors.

Last March Erdogan announced a series of “economic reforms, but economists say” these do little to address the problems needed to restore growth and reduce inflation.

The announced reforms ignore the low value of the Turkish lira, which currently stands at 8.35 per US dollar. Investors are not likely to invest where the value of the national currency is unstable. The fact that the Turks keep around $ 50 billion in foreign currency and that the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves are now stuck at less than $ 40 billion should not inspire investor confidence.

Turkish economist Gulden Atabay writes: “Erdogan fails to understand that the main problem with the Turkish economy is the inability of his government to move away from investments in a subsidized construction sector to focus on the means. to increase production in the economy through transparent and efficient economic reform. He fails to initiate change because he is aware that the ruptures that were already taking shape in the economic circles he had established around his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), based on the use of State resources, would intensify. ” (ANI)