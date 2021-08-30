Politics
Erdogan’s big and expensive projects fail one after another
By Jean Solomou
Nicosia [Cyprus] August 30 (ANI): Turkey’s increasingly autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always had a penchant for very large projects and, according to official data, since 2003, when Erdogan came to power, some 181 mega projects public-private partnerships have been launched in Turkey.
Many of these projects are modeled on the build-operate-transfer system and involve state guarantees if the often overly optimistic projections do not materialize.
One of these projects is the “Eurasia Wonderland” in Ankara, which was supposed to become the biggest entertainment venue in Europe, like Disneyland, but instead of being “a symbol of pride” as Erdogan praised, is now a symbol of failure.
Opened in March 2019, the “Wonderland Eurasia”, built at an estimated cost of US $ 801 million, failed to attract a sufficient number of visitors and closed less than a year later because the operator couldn’t even pay the park’s electricity bills and staff salaries.
The entertainment venue has been plagued by problems as two days after opening a roller coaster broke down, forcing frightened families to descend. Additionally, it was never fully completed and now sits derelict in a large Ankara neighborhood near the extravagant 1,150-room Erdogan Presidential Palace, built at a cost of US $ 600 million.
In addition, the Italian-Turkish consortium operating the Third Bosphorus Bridge and the Marmara Highway has withdrawn from the project and is expected to be replaced by a Chinese consortium. In addition, Istanbul Airport, mainly due to the devastating effect of the pandemic, is losing money and the Turkish government is trying to get Chinese bank ICB to refinance around $ 6.2 billion of its ready.
The build-operate-transfer system used in more than half of public-private partnerships is not as effective as the Turkish government likes to make it known. Some of the projects built in this way fail and the operator has the right to be compensated from the state budget if government guaranteed payments are not met.
One example is the Zafer airport built at a cost of US $ 59 million about 370 kilometers south of Istanbul. Last week, IC Ictas, the operator of the airport, announced it was on sale. Zafer airport was only used by six percent of the set target of 1.3 million passengers, below which the operator is entitled to government guaranteed payments.
Abdullah Keles, the president of the airport, said the company will transfer the airport to any party that pays IC Ictas the money invested and takes on the debt created.
Critics of Erdogan believe that the Turkish president, by implementing his hugely ambitious plans through public-private partnerships – whose projected revenues are often difficult to achieve – is spending billions of lire in exhausted government coffers when the balance objectives are not achieved.
The Haberturk newspaper reported that last year the Turkish government provided around US $ 250 million in guarantees to the operators of the North Marmara highway. It also paid an additional $ 191 million for the same reason to the operators of the Gezbe-Izmir highway.
This year, the government has included in its budget an amount of US $ 3.5 billion for such payments, but given the steep devaluation of the Turkish lira, this amount would be insufficient to meet contractual obligations to the operators of the different projects.
What could be more dangerous for the economy is that the Turkish government does not make appropriate arrangements for possible liability and undermines the operational capacity of future governments. It must be said that the International Monetary Fund has requested more information on this issue and urged Ankara to closely monitor public-private partnerships.
In the past, cheap foreign credit has contributed to a construction-fueled economic boom, where Erdogan has created thousands of new jobs and provided lucrative jobs for his buddies. This helped the ruling AKP party to win eight consecutive national elections. But over the past eight years, the value of the Turkish currency has weakened against the dollar as inflation rises to 18.95%. Many Turks are now choosing to store their wealth in foreign currency.
Over the years, President Erdogan has launched many megaprojects, such as the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey and a new nuclear power plant in Sinop.
Nevertheless, concerns about the viability of many of these projects are already raised by opposition politicians and investors.
Last March Erdogan announced a series of “economic reforms, but economists say” these do little to address the problems needed to restore growth and reduce inflation.
The announced reforms ignore the low value of the Turkish lira, which currently stands at 8.35 per US dollar. Investors are not likely to invest where the value of the national currency is unstable. The fact that the Turks keep around $ 50 billion in foreign currency and that the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves are now stuck at less than $ 40 billion should not inspire investor confidence.
Turkish economist Gulden Atabay writes: “Erdogan fails to understand that the main problem with the Turkish economy is the inability of his government to move away from investments in a subsidized construction sector to focus on the means. to increase production in the economy through transparent and efficient economic reform. He fails to initiate change because he is aware that the ruptures that were already taking shape in the economic circles he had established around his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), based on the use of State resources, would intensify. ” (ANI)
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/erdogans-grand-costly-projects-fail-043903481.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]