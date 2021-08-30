Focus Fintech for August 30, 2021





Quote to start the day: "Only by observing the laws of nature can mankind avoid costly blunders in its exploitation. Any harm we inflict on nature will eventually come back to haunt us. It is a reality we owe it to ourselves. to face. Source: Xi Jinping A great thing in fintech: Amazon is embarking on buy now-pay-later. The company has just announced a partnership with Affirm, a major player in the BNPL space. Starting soon, customers at checkout will see the option of paying in a series of monthly installments on purchases of $ 50 or more. Source: Committed Other key fintech developments: Rod unveils recovery characteristics.

Does DeFi start working on holes in finance?

IBKR cuts costs, adds to its offer.

Visa purchased a CryptoPunk for 150K.

Fixed bank provides crypto-bank.

China sharpens on African fintechs.

Citi Enterprises funding data visibility.

USAF looks to blockchain security.

AllianceBloc added new roadmap.

PawaPay secured $ 9 million seed round.

Zealous lift up a $ 13 million Series A round.

A16z talks governance approach.

GCash cements financial technology department.

Traveler: ATH for Cardano, NFT.

Finicity grows mortgage verification.

Pomp: Lightning network Overview.

Facebooks Novi May Support NFT.

Google connections with Setu, a fintech.

Pay Pal expands its cryptography services.

Kukun add to the iHome product offering. Pay attention to this: A 90-page report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) details how federal agencies are currently using and planning to expand their use of facial recognition systems. Ten of the 24 agencies surveyed plan to expand their use of technology by 2023. Ten agencies are also investing in technology research and development. Source: WITH Interesting reads: Behind the condo in Florida collapse.

Waymo to Stop sale of driving technology.

Qolo used this pitch to raise $ 15 million.

Miracle molecule at to reinforce Memory.

The clubhouse is add spatial effects.

Joe Rogan slowly losing affecting.

Real victims of mass cryptographic hacks.

12 years wins 400K with NFT. Market moving title: [I]it will be some time before the liquidity concerns are justified, although the Fed is expected to start cutting its $ 120 billion monthly asset purchases at the end of the year or early next year . The story continues Source: Moody’s See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

