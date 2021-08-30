Britain’s Boris Johnson defends Kabul airlift after blame game erupts





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the British airlift from Kabul, fearing that thousands of eligible Afghans could be left behind.

Like the United States, Britain was also criticized for failing to predict how quickly the Afghan government would fall.

Both nations have been lambasted for lacking sufficient preparation for the chaos that would ensue if the Taliban took power. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday defended the British airlift from Kabul following growing criticism that ministers had been “asleep under surveillance”, potentially leaving thousands of eligible Afghans in the country. Britain, like the United States, has been criticized for not predicting how quickly the Afghan government would fall, meaning it had not sufficiently prepared for the chaos that would follow when the Taliban took power. . Britain’s last military flight left Kabul on Saturday evening, ending two chaotic weeks in which soldiers helped evacuate more than 15,000 from the crowd that descended on the capital’s airport, desperate to flee the country . Richard Dannatt, former British Army chief of staff, said the government now needs an investigation to determine why it has been so ill-prepared for the rapid turn of events. He told Times Radio: It is incomprehensible why it would appear that the government was sleeping on a watch. We had this chaotic extraction, we should have done better, we could have done better. The Observer newspaper said that thousands of emails sent to the Foreign Ministry from lawmakers and charities, detailing cases of Afghan citizens who needed help leaving, went unread. A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said he worked tirelessly to evacuate people, but always warned he would not be able to help everyone. The spokesperson declined to give more details on the process. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace predicted last week that the time had passed to evacuate around 1,000 eligible Afghans to come to Britain, including former UK staff. READ | UK could destroy or abandon some of its military equipment to make room for evacuees Lisa Nandy, opposition spokeswoman at the Foreign Ministry, said ministers were completely unprepared for the pullout. “It is truly an unprecedented moment of shame for this government that we have allowed it to come to this,” she told Sky News. Johnson said, however, that while Britain would not have liked to leave Afghanistan the way it did, the armed forces should still be proud of their accomplishments. Addressing the 150,000 men and women who toured Afghanistan and the families of the 457 who died there, Johnson said they had succeeded in keeping Britain safe and improving the means of sustenance of the Afghans. “I thank everyone involved and think they can be very proud of what they have done,” he said in a video online. A flight carrying troops and London Ambassador Laurie Bristow landed in Britain on Sunday, and more flights are expected. Bristow said the British Embassy in Afghanistan will be operating in Qatar for now, before it can return safely. Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 to access this cool feature and more.

