Turkey among top 3 countries in the world for combat drone technology

Turkey has made it to the world’s top three in combat drone technology, the Turkish president said on Sunday.

With our Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle, Turkey has become one of the three most advanced countries in the world in this technology, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the delivery ceremony of the Baykar Akinci combat drone in the province of northwest of Tekirdag.

Erdogan expressed hope that Akinci will strengthen Turkey’s sincere efforts to establish confidence, peace and justice both in the region and in the world.

Emphasizing that Turkey is determined to become the leading country in the field of combat drones, Erdogan said Turkey needs to develop new technologies.

The nation’s goal is to develop armed drones capable of taking off and landing on short-track aircraft carriers for use in overseas missions, he added.

Erdogan also praised Turkey’s intensive use of local defense products, which in recent years has fallen from 20% to around 80%.

Defense success for humanity

Turkey’s level in unmanned aerial vehicle technology shows the success of its capabilities in the defense industry, a feat recognized by the whole world, Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey’s principle is to showcase every technology it develops for the benefit of all mankind.

Noting that all drones produced by Turkish defense companies are in high demand around the world, he said new export agreements have been signed with more than 10 countries, including NATO member Poland.

Several countries are lining up to buy Turkish drones, he said. It is important that our national technologies contribute to the security of allied countries, but we make our decisions according to our own strategic priorities, he added.

Referring to a new drone testing and evaluation center in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said they have taken domestic production skills in this sector to the next level.

“Thanks to all these investments, our defense industry continues to grow. But now is the time to embark on the technologies of the future, especially in defense industry projects,” he added. .

“Besides many defense industry products, Turkey is a country with a proven track record, especially in unmanned vehicle technologies. Today the whole world is talking about the new combat doctrine that we have applied in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan through our unmanned aerial vehicles, “he added.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Sentop, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Chief of Staff General Yasar Guler and CEO of Baykar Haluk Bayraktar and CTO Selcuk Bayraktar also attended the delivery ceremony. .

After observing Akincis taxiing, taking off and maneuvering at low altitude, Erdogan visited the aircraft’s control center.

Turkey can build national unmanned combat aircraft

Selcuk Bayraktar told reporters after the ceremony that with the experience they gained, they also worked on an unmanned fighter plane. He said producing unmanned combat aircraft has been their dream for about 10 years.

Noting that serial production of the Akinci drone continues, he said they have produced the ninth aerial vehicle, but not all of them have been mass-produced.

Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone export contracts have been signed for more than 10 countries, he said, adding that he had flown in four countries in addition to Turkey.

Since Akinci is of course a much more strategic platform, it got a lot more attention when we started to design it and in the later stages. First of all, we said that we would assess those demands by completing our own production, perfecting the aircraft and preparing it for mass production, he said.

There is also a high demand for the Akinci as it is a very rare aircraft in an upper class, he added.

Emphasizing that the Akinci will be used in more strategic missions, he said: “It can carry a much wider range of ammunition. It can carry all ammunition, including air-to-ground, cruise, air-to-air missiles. Its mission capacity is very high.

On July 8, the Bayraktar Akinci made Turkish aviation history as it climbed to 38,039 feet (11,594 meters), a new record during a flight that lasted 25 hours and 46 minutes.

The Akinci, which to date has carried out 874 sorties in test and training flights, hit its targets with full accuracy in a test fire on July 5 with bullet ammunition developed by the manufacturer. Turkish rocket ship Roketsan.