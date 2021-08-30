Britain faces biggest terrorist threat in years, warns Boris Johnson





Former counterterrorism adviser and commander of troops in Afghanistan Colonel Richard Kemp (pictured) said the UK faces “the greatest danger from terrorism since the Islamic State was at its peak” Britain faces the biggest terrorist threat in years, experts under Prime Minister Boris Johnson have warned. The former commander of British troops in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp, said yesterday that the United Kingdom faces “the greatest terrorist danger since the Islamic State was at its peak”. The threat could be greater than that posed by ISIS and Britain faces an “extremely dangerous” situation, he told Times Radio. He said the Taliban “will allow and likely encourage jihadists from all over the world to flow into the country, who plan, meet, prepare, train, organize and carry out strikes against the West from Afghanistan.” The current threat level, which is determined by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center, is “substantial”, which means an attack is likely and is the third highest rating. Levels above substantial are severe, which means an attack is highly likely, and critical, which means an attack is highly likely in the near future. Colonel Kemp had previously urged the government to increase the threat level to severe, as he warned that there was an “immediately heightened threat from British jihadists inspired and motivated by the events in Afghanistan.” It comes as Boris Johnson urged the Taliban to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for Islamist terrorists. Boris Johnson said the Taliban could gain diplomatic recognition if they guaranteed safe passage for those wishing to leave the country. Pictured: Cargo plane at RAF Brize Norton Members of the British Armed Forces disembark from a C-17 plane after landing at Brize Norton HOW THE UK TERROR LEVELS WORK The threat level of international terrorism for the United Kingdom is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center (JTAC). Analysts take a variety of factors into consideration before determining the appropriate threat level for the UK. This could include available intelligence, a review of known terrorist capabilities and timeframe. The terrorist threat system has five levels. These are: LOW – an attack is highly unlikely MODERATE – attack is possible, but unlikely IMPORTANT – an attack is likely SEVERE – an attack is very likely CRITICAL – an attack is very likely in the near future The last time the UK faced a level of serious terrorist threat was from July 2019 to November 2019, when it was downgraded to substantial. The threat level has only been critical twice since 2010 – once in May 2017 for four days and once in September 2017 for two days. Critical levels followed the bombing of Manchester Arena and the bombing of Parsons Green, respectively. Mr Johnson said on Sunday: “If the new regime in Kabul wants diplomatic recognition or unblock the billions currently frozen, it will have to provide safe passage for those who wish to leave the country, respect the rights of women and girls, to prevent the ‘Afghanistan to once again become an incubator of global terror, because that would be disastrous for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, conservative chairman of the Commons defense select committee, warned that “terrorism would take on its ugly face” and that drone strikes would not beat him. A government source told the Sunday Times that there was no information to suggest that Isis posed a greater threat to Britain following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The source said Isis-K was also opposed to the Taliban and that there was “no evidence that they have the capacity to launch attacks outside the Afghan border.” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and other officials are expected to focus on future engagement with the Taliban in a bid to find international consensus on how to deal with the new Afghan regime. A series of diplomatic meetings are scheduled for the next few days, after the UK withdrew its remaining troops and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan on Saturday. Diplomatic sources suggested that Mr. Raab would explain how the response to the Taliban must be pragmatic and based on the actions of the group. The government has previously insisted that how the new regime in Afghanistan would be received and engaged was a decision that had to be made in agreement with international partners. Raab will attend a meeting with his G7 counterparts, NATO, Qatar and Turkey on Monday. He should stress that Afghanistan must not become a haven for terrorists and that stability in the region must be a priority. The last British troops and diplomatic personnel were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, ending a 20-year engagement and two-week operation to rescue British nationals and Afghan allies. He will also stress the need to hold the Taliban to account for their human rights promises. Top of the agenda should be the Taliban pledge to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans allowed to enter third countries. This follows a statement from the UK and more than 90 other countries and organizations that said assurances had been received to this effect from the Taliban. The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for the Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, will also deliver the same messages in Doha. The engagement is particularly important amid fears that the number of Afghans left behind who may be eligible for resettlement is much higher than government estimates. On Saturday, Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chairman and Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat described the UK’s efforts to pull people out of Afghanistan as “end of sprint after start of not exactly sprint”. Former British Army chief General Lord Richard Dannatt on Sunday said it was “incomprehensible why the government would appear to be sleeping on a watch”. “We should have done better, we could have done better. It is absolutely incumbent upon us to find out why the government did not trigger more quickly, ”he told Times Radio.

