Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar wants his way or no way for the island | cyprus, politics





The new uncompromising leader of the northern third of the island occupied by the Turkish Cypriots, who said he wanted two states and recognition of the isolated population, said there was no other answer and that ‘he wouldn’t even discuss it. Ersin Tatar, elected in October 2020 with the help of and pledging allegiance to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the legitimate Greek Cypriot government should focus on its proposal and give up hopes of reunification. He told the pro-government Turkish newspaper The Daily Sabah, which is a propaganda spokesperson for Erdogan, who does not want independent or critical media, that the Greek Cypriot side is trying to scuttle a two-state idea that it will propose to the United Nations. Opening of the General Assembly in September. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said, despite repeated failures to bridge the gap, that he is again ready to talk about a federal solution for the island divided by two illegal Turkish invasions in 1974. But Tatar said Anastasiades should instead focus on starting results-oriented negotiations based on the vested interests of both sides and what the Turkish Cypriot leader has said is the current reality on the island, the newspaper reported. . “It is time for reconciliation, cooperation and action for stability. The path to realistic and lasting reconciliation is through courageous steps forward, not backward, in accordance with the changing conditions of our island, our region and of the world, ”Tatar said – but only on his terms, others not accepted. The latest round of reunification talks collapsed in July 2017 in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana when Erdogan and then-Turkish Cypriot side leader Mustafa Akinci declared that a standing army of 35 000 men would never leave and demanded the right of other servicemen to invade when they wanted. As Turkey also drills oil and gas in Cypriot waters, and Erdogan and Tatar further reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha on the occupied side in violation of UN resolutions, prospects for a solution have dimmed. . UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who presided over the Swiss debacle and then issued a report accusing no one of anything, said there was “no ground for it yet. agreement “to resume formal negotiations on the settlement of the Cyprus problem. Tatar said he would like to meet in New York at the opening of the UN with officials there and with the Greek Cypriot part of the European Union which Turkey is trying unsuccessfully to join. since 2005. He told the newspaper that it was not possible to have reunification, only permanent partition, demanding recognition of the self-proclaimed republic accepted only by Turkey in the world, and wanting to maintain an occupying army on a island where a party is a member of the EU, the legitimate Greek Cypriot government.

