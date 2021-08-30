Taliban promise to allow Afghans to leave safely

And in a joint statement with the United States and more than 90 other countries, it was confirmed that the Taliban had said anyone wishing to leave the country can do so.

The joint statement said, “We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to the points of departure and to travel outside the country. “

It comes after 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by British troops over the course of nearly two weeks as part of Operation Pitting, which is said to be the largest evacuation mission since World War II.

British Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow, who had remained in the country and moved the embassy to Kabul airport to accommodate as many evacuees as possible, returned to the UK on Sunday.

Speaking on the trail of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, he said: “We have had to leave Afghanistan for the time being and the embassy will be operating from Qatar for the time being.

“We will continue to support the Afghan people, to work on humanitarian, diplomatic and security work, and most importantly to bring to the UK Afghans and British nationals who still need our support, and we will pressure the Taliban to that they allow security. passage for these people.

“We will reopen the embassy as soon as possible. We will do our utmost to protect the gains of the past 20 years and above all to help the Afghan people achieve the security and peace they deserve.

Vice Admiral Ben Key, chief of joint operations, who commanded Operation Pitting, admitted there was a “sad feeling” that not all could be saved.

Vice Admiral Ben Key (Jonathan Brady / PA)

He said: “While we recognize and pay tribute to the achievement of all that has been achieved by the coalition forces, but in particular the British contingent, over the past two weeks we know at the end of Realize that there are some really sad stories of people who have desperately tried to leave what we have done, no matter how hard we try we have failed to evacuate. “

He added: “There has been a phenomenal effort made over the past two weeks. And I think we always knew that somewhere we would fall right next to it. “

After official advice earlier in the week was changed to advise people to stay away from Kabul airport due to the threat of a terrorist attack, ministers said anyone who can reach a third country could be processed and airmailed to UK from there.

But some feared the Taliban would allow this, amid reports of roadblocks.

Among those stranded in Afghanistan was the wife of a British trader who was killed in the terrorist attack on Kabul airport on Thursday.

Musa Popal (Family document / PA)

Zohra Popal, 23, broke down in tears as she described the pain of losing her father, Musa Popal, and pleaded with the government to help her bring her mother home.

She said the family felt “ignored” by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which has not made contact since news of her death was confirmed.

Mr Popal, 60, was among three British citizens, including a child, who were killed in the suicide bombing.

Mohamed Niazi, 29, an Uber driver from Aldershot, Hampshire, was also among the victims.

Ms Popal said she feared for the life of her mother Saleema, 60, and members of her family who she said could be targets of the Taliban.

The attack killed more than 180 people, including 14 US servicemen.

Mr Biden visited on Sunday to meet with the families of those killed.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Mr Johnson congratulated the more than 1,000 military personnel, diplomats and officials who participated in the operation in Afghanistan.