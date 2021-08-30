Press review: China should surpass Russia in nuclear weapons and Erdogan seeks more S-400s – Press review

Izvestia: US is unlikely to leave Afghanistan in time The United States will barely be able to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by Aug.31, experts interviewed by Izvestia said. They expect a number of US military personnel to remain in the country following the recent terrorist attack on Kabul airport. On August 29, the United States carried out a strike near the airport, later claiming the objective was to arrest a suicide bomber. The strike hit a residential area and left seven people dead, according to the latest data. The day before, the United States eliminated two members of the terrorist group Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden is trying to prepare the public that the evacuation process may take longer than expected, speculated Vladimir Sotnikov, senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to him, the deadline of August 31 is impossible to respect because the American troops, which try in particular to ensure the order at the airport of Kabul, remain in the country. “I expect some of the US military to stay there, as well as the French and the British,” the political analyst added. “Afghanistan will always be in a state of civil war, which has lasted for decades, but this time it will be complicated by foreign interference. The Americans will not leave Afghanistan completely. Besides, another reason for the rising tensions is that the United States left behind a large amount of weapons, and did it on purpose, “said Ajar Kurtov, a political analyst. The commentator explained. that if the United States had to deactivate, say, a combat helicopter, it would only have required a TNT block with an electronic control system. The same goes for small arms. “However, they don’t. have done nothing of the sort and I think the handing over of arms could be part of a secret agreement, ”added the expert. Yet even the presence of a large amount of weapons will not allow the Taliban (banned in Russia) to conduct offensive operations outside of Afghanistan, Kurtov noted. “The Taliban will be occupied with internal affairs. They do not seem inclined to external aggression,” said the analyst. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: number of Chinese nuclear weapons expected to exceed Russia’s stockpile Beijing has given the green light to virtual talks between Chinese and US military officials who have discussed the Afghan issue and the risk of clashes in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the US Strategic Command has said that in a few years, China will overtake Russia as the main nuclear threat to America. According to satellite images, China is building hundreds of new silos for nuclear missiles, writes Nezavisimaya Gazeta. The contacts between China and the United States do not include the field of nuclear weapons, which displeases Washington. The United States maintains a dialogue with Russia on reducing the risk of misunderstandings and mistakes, but there is no dialogue on the matter with China. Chinese media believe the United States is seeking to sow discord between Russia and Beijing by raising Moscow’s concerns.

Vasily Kashin, senior researcher at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that “during this decade, China will be lagging behind Russia in terms of the number of ‘warheads “. “However, in the long run, China certainly has more resources to increase their numbers. Perhaps the country will break through, bringing the number of warheads to several hundred or even a thousand. It is not the number of warheads. Warheads that matter but the way they are organized, as well as their variety. For example, China has certain kinds of weapons that Russia lacks, including intermediate-range ballistic missiles, “said the expert. Another important aspect is that in the past, China’s understanding of combat readiness was different from that of Russia. “They have not stored missiles with warheads installed but the situation will change. It is important that the Chinese have gained the experience that the Russians and the Americans already have,” Kashin said. As for China’s prospects of joining nuclear arms talks, the country’s position remains the same. Beijing will never accept a nuclear threshold lower than that of Russia, the United States or other countries, ”concluded the analyst. Vedomosti: Turkey ready to sign a second contract for the purchase of Russian S-400s Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with NTV that Ankara will undoubtedly buy a second batch of S-400 air defense systems from Russia. Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russian state arms dealer Rosoboronexport (part of state-owned Rostec company), said on the sidelines of the Army 2021 forum at the end of August that an additional contract for the delivery of the S-400 systems to Turkey should be concluded. signed before the end of the year, writes Vedomosti. Russia and Turkey signed a framework agreement to deliver four S-400 batteries worth around $ 2.5 billion in 2017. Turkey’s move has sparked criticism and pressure from from Washington.

The director of the Strategy and Technology Analysis Center Ruslan Pukhov believes that the situation around the second contract remains unpredictable due to the personality of the Turkish leader. Erdogan can sign a second and even a third contract to buy the S-400 systems, but he can also refuse to sign anything as it will depend on what he considers best for himself and his policies, stressed. the expert. The Turkish leader seeks to strengthen his importance in the eyes of NATO and the West, but at the same time he is trying to pursue an independent foreign policy, Poukhov continued. Only time will tell whether his efforts to secure foreign policy independence – first and foremost, vis-à-vis the United States – will be successful, the commentator noted. According to the Turkish sector researcher of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Amur Gadzhiyev, the West will not be able to retaliate if Turkey buys the Russian systems. Relations between Ankara and Washington are already strained, with a number of Turkish individuals and agencies under sanctions, and Turkey having been pulled from the F-35 fighter program. According to the expert, Western countries no longer have the means to put pressure on Erdogan even before he bought the first set of S-400 regiments. In addition, the Turkish administration has managed to create a mechanism to counter pressure from the West, so even if there is another wave of sanctions, it will not affect Turkey much, the analyst stressed. Kommersant: Ukrainian President to visit US amid Afghan debacle Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s next meeting with US President Joe Biden will be the highlight of his next trip to the United States. The visit comes amid Washington’s efforts to end its 20-year presence in Afghanistan and the threat of further terrorist attacks. The failure of the Afghan campaign has eclipsed Ukraine-related issues for Washington, but Kiev is hoping that since Biden needs a quick diplomatic victory, he will be more inclined to strike security cooperation deals and to meet Ukraine halfway in terms of Nord Stream 2. gas pipeline project, notes Kommersant.

During his visit, Zelensky will continue to take the strategic partnership with the United States to a new level, stimulate American investment in Ukraine, especially in the aerospace and defense industries, and he will also attempt to strengthen defense cooperation in order to contain Russia. Meanwhile, given the growing security threats to the United States and the need to take urgent action to lessen the highly negative effects of the Afghan fiasco, Zelensky’s visit to the United States will be largely determined by developments in Afghanistan. . His meeting with Biden was initially postponed from August 30 to August 31, which will mark the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan. However, news emerged later that the talks had been postponed until September 1. The director of the Kiev Center for Political Studies and Conflictology, Mikhail Pogrebinsky, explained that given the current situation, there is no chance that the Biden administration could take advantage of the Ukrainian lead to compensate for its failure in Afghanistan. “It is already impossible to block the Nord Stream 2 project, the United States cannot guarantee that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will be extended. As for Donbass, the United States cannot stand up to its European allies and give the green light to Kiev’s refusal to implement the Minsk agreements, ”the expert stressed. Kommersant: Russia sees its grain exports increase Russian agricultural companies increased their grain exports at the end of August before an increase in tariffs on exports. Grain exports nearly doubled to 1.4 million tonnes per week, writes Kommersant. Rusagrotrans Analytical Center director Igor Pavensky points out that exports are increasing due to increased demand for Russian wheat in Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The poor quality of this year’s wheat crop in a number of European Union countries is the reason harvests have been affected by heavy rains in France, Germany and Poland, Pavensky said. .