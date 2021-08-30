US conducts Kabul airstrike targeting suspected ISIS-K car bomb posing “imminent” threat to airport | News from the United States and the world

(CNN) – The United States has led a defensive air strike in the Afghan capital, Kabul, targeting a suspected ISIS-K car bomb that posed an “imminent” threat to the airport, the US central command said on Sunday.

US forces rushed to complete their evacuation operation before Tuesday’s deadline and under threat of yet another terrorist attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

A suicide bombing outside the gates of the airport on Thursday left some dead 13 American servicemen and at least 170 others.

Sunday’s drone strike is the second by US forces targeting the terrorist group ISIS-K in the space of three days.

“US military forces today carried out an unmanned self-defense airstrike on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent IS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International Airport,” US spokesman said. from CENTCOM, Captain Bill Urban.

“We are confident that we were successful in hitting the target. Large secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”

A Pentagon official told CNN that according to initial information, the target was a vehicle believed to contain several suicide bombers. The threat could also have been a car bomb or someone wearing a suicide vest, he said, citing early reports.

Urban said the US military “is assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, although we have no indication at this time” and would remain vigilant against potential future threats.

Neighbors and witnesses at the scene of the drone strike in Kabul told CNN several people were killed, including children.

One man told a reporter working with CNN who visited the complex that “a rocket hit and six people were killed inside. There was a car inside.” The journalist was not allowed to enter the compound.

Another man said he heard the sound of a rocket and entered the scene from a neighbor’s house. “We first managed to remove a child aged 3 to 4. The fire and smoke had engulfed the whole area,” he said.

He added that “three people were inside the car” and three others outside the car. The injured, including children, were taken to hospital, he said.

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that military commanders had indicated that “another terrorist attack on Kabul airport was” very likely in the next 24 to 36 hours, “and the US embassy in Kabul has warned all US citizens to immediately leave the airport area.

The White House said Sunday morning that about 2,900 people had been evacuated from Kabul from 3 a.m.ET on Saturday to 3 a.m.ET on Sunday. These evacuations were carried out by 32 US military flights and nine coalition flights.

The mission is clearly drawing to a close, with fewer people leaving than during the same period of the previous days.

Biden flew to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Sunday to mourn with the families of the 13 US servicemen killed in Thursday’s attack as their bodies were brought back to US soil.

ISIS in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, claimed that an ISIS activist carried out the suicide bombing, but provided no evidence to support this claim. U.S. officials said the group was likely behind the bombing.

On Saturday, the Pentagon said two “high-profile” ISIS targets were killed and another injured in a U.S. drone strike Friday night in Jalalabad, in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, as part of a retaliatory strike against Thursday’s attack.

Vulnerable people left behind

After a desperate two-week effort to evacuate their citizens and Afghan allies from the country after the Taliban took power, Western governments are now faced with the challenge of how to deal with an Islamist militant group they fought in the country. over the past two decades.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he intends, alongside the United Kingdom, to submit a resolution to an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) that will focus on the creation of a “zone security “in Kabul for Afghans leaving the country.

“Our draft resolution aims to define, under the protection of the UN, a safe zone in Kabul that would allow humanitarian operations to continue,” Macron told the Journal du Dimanche, adding that he intended “to keep the pressure on the Taliban “. The UNSC session is scheduled to meet on Monday.

Florence, a French woman living in the suburbs of Paris, believed her 18-year-old Afghan husband would fly from Kabul to safety on Thursday.

But the suicide bombing at the airport left him stranded in the afghan capital. France completed its evacuation mission on Friday – leaving Florence, whose CNN surname does not use for security reasons, terrified of her husband’s fate.

“My husband is completely lost, he is stressed, he is afraid, he does not know where he will come back to France. Now he may be thinking about taking the road,” said Florence.

Her husband is just one of thousands potentially still in Afghanistan who fear their lives may be in danger under the Taliban, whether Afghans or other nationalities.

United States: “We will use leverage” in relations with the Taliban

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the Biden administration was committed to a “safe passage” Americans and Afghans who helped the US government past the withdrawal deadline.

“August 31 is not a cliff. After August 31, we believe we have considerable leverage in forcing the Taliban to live up to their commitments to allow safe passage for US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghan allies who have travel documents to come to the United States, “Sullivan told CNN.

“We will use this leverage to the maximum and we will work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the Taliban does not fail in these commitments.”

About 250 Americans who try to leave Afghanistan remain in the country, according to new figures from a spokesperson for the US State Department. About 50 evacuations took place over the past day, bringing the total number of U.S. citizens evacuated to 5,500.

The US State Department, along with the governments of many other countries, released a statement on Sunday saying they will keep the Taliban on their promises to allow people to leave the country after August 31.

“We will continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans, and we expect and clearly commit Taliban to visit our respective countries,” the statement said.

Woman: “They will kill him”

For those at risk in Kabul and elsewhere, the picture looks grim.

Florence’s husband was in Afghanistan for his father’s funeral and was scheduled to catch a commercial flight on August 22.

Although he has a French residence permit and is on the French Foreign Ministry’s passenger list for evacuation, he never passed the US forces guarding the gates of Kabul airport, she declared.

He is terrified of what will happen to his country under Taliban rule.

“It’s horrible when you go back to the same conditions as 20 years ago because when you don’t know you are just living the moment but when you know exactly who these people are what will happen to you , it’s much more terrible, “she said.

Her husband also fears for his own safety, because finding himself in possession of the French documents that could give her a way out represents a huge danger in itself.

“It’s already a huge problem, if they understand that he is married to a French citizen, there is no longer a minute of his life, there is no longer a minute of his life possible, they will kill him, ”said Florence.

Johnson: “We will use all the levers we have”

Britain concluded its own mission to evacuate Afghanistan on Saturday, with its last diplomatic staff remaining in retreat alongside military forces.

While nearly 15,000 people have been taken to safety, according to the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Kabul, the Chief of the British Armed Forces, General Nick Carter, told the BBC that those eligible to be brought to the outside were among the “great hundreds” who had been left behind. .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the diplomatic recognition of the Taliban as a “new Afghan regime” would depend on the organization’s actions, stressing that Britain “would engage with the Taliban not on the basis of what they say, but what they do. “

“If the new Kabul regime wants diplomatic recognition, or unblock the billions currently frozen, it will have to provide safe passage for those who wish to leave the country, respect the rights of women and girls, and prevent Afghanistan from, again. once, become an incubator for global terrorism, ”Johnson said.

“We will use all the levers we have – political, economic, diplomatic – to help the Afghan people and protect our own country from evil,” he added. The UK Embassy will now relocate to Doha, Qatar.

Johnson added that the British government would increase its development assistance to Afghanistan to 286 million (about $ 394 million).

At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was following the situation in Afghanistan “with great concern” as he delivered his Angelus prayer, and thanked those working for peace and helping those in the world. need.

