Menendez says Greece is safer under President Biden than Trump | United States, politics

US Senator Bob Menendez, during a visit to Athens, said Greece may feel more comfortable against Turkish provocations under President Joe Biden than during the volatile administration of former President Donald Trump, who was pro-Turkey.

In an interview with the Kathimerini newspaper, the New Jersey Democrat, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was in Greece as Turkish fighter jets again violated Greek airspace, which is frequent.

“The Trump administration was extremely transactional in a way that went beyond anything I have seen in 30 years. I think the Biden administration is committed to a core set of values, values ​​that the president has developed over this period, ”he said.

Menendez said he believes Biden’s administration, which like him is close to Greece, is nonetheless willing to attempt a “transactional” relationship with Turkey despite having uprooted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Menendez said he believed the mutual defense cooperation agreement between Greece and the United States would be signed within the next two months and could see Greece getting used to more advanced military hardware.

Turkey – which like Greece is a NATO member – bought an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, an ideological enemy of the defense alliance that could be used against Greece in a conflict.

Menendez said Erdogan’s decision to buy the system was “a huge miscalculation” on Erdogan’s part because the Turkish leader believed he could avoid the consequences and largely did so, although he be prohibited from purchasing F-35 fighter jets manufactured in the United States.

He said that violations of Greek airspace by Turkish planes “constitute another dimension of Turkey’s violation not only of Greek sovereign airspace, but of international commitment and international law, and this is one of the many issues that worry us about Turkey, ”he said. reported paper.

Earlier in his visit, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence from the four-century rule of the Ottoman Empire, he said: “We all long for a Turkey that is a bridge between the East and the West, a powerful ally of NATO, a government committed to the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

Menendez made brief statements after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. “Unfortunately, under (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan this has not been the reality, so we have to face the reality that we have.”

Neighbors and other NATO members, Greece and Turkey have long disagreed over a range of disputes, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea which separates the two countries, and over energy exploration rights in the Mediterranean. eastern. Relations have been strained over the past year, particularly over exploration drilling rights in Mediterranean areas which Greece claims as its own exclusive economic zone.

“Turkey has issued, in violation of all rules of law, a threat of war against Greece if it exercises its inalienable right to the expansion of the territorial waters of (its) islands,” said Dendias.

“It is the only country in the international community to have launched a threat of war, casus belli, against another country,” he said, but Greece continues to try diplomacy nonetheless. Journalists were excluded from an alleged press conference because Dendias and Menendez did not want to answer questions, only to make statements. Greece says it maintains its right to extend its territorial waters from six to 12 current nautical miles around its Aegean islands. Turkey said such a move would constitute a cause of war, arguing that it would block its own access to the Aegean Sea. In January, the Greek parliament voted to extend its waters along its west coast on the other side of the country to 12 miles.

The west coast of Greece faces Italy and borders Albania at its northern tip. But the expansion was aimed at asserting the country’s right to implement the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set the 12-mile limit in 1982.

“We believe in the context of international law, so we believe that the rights of each country and its exclusive economic zones must be respected. We believe that when there are conflicts, different issues, they should be resolved under the rule of law and in the appropriate forums and not by force, ”Menendez also said.

“We currently have an inflection point in world history. It’s a choice between two different points of view, ”the senator also added.

“One that we share, which promotes democracy, human rights, the rule of law, the realization of the individual dream, and which enables open societies to achieve it. The other is an authoritarian vision that oppresses people, ultimately seeks to coerce nations economically and undermines the rule of law, both at sea and elsewhere, ”he added.

(Associated Press material was used in this report)