Ta-ta single-use plastics – Grist
It’s Monday, August30, and the British government wants to ban single-use plastics in England.
England could throw away single-use plastics for good. Under plans announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government last week, England would reduce the burden of plastics on the environment by ban single-use plastic plates and cutlery, as well as polystyrene cups.
The ban, which is expected to be fully implemented in the next few years, would significantly reduce the stronghold of plastics in England’s landfills. The UK government estimates that the average UK citizen uses 18 disposable plastic plates and 37 disposable knives, forks and spoons each year, and that plastic pollution contributes to the deaths of over a million birds and 100,000 marine mammals around the world every year. year.
We have all seen the damage plastic causes to our environment, said George Eustice, Britain’s Secretary for the Environment. in a report. It is right that we put measures in place to deal with the plastic that is carelessly scattered around our parks and green spaces and washed up on the beaches.
Research has shown that the UK and US produce more plastic waste per capita than any other country in the world. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already implemented plans to phase out single-use plastics, and the European Union already has prohibits several types of disposable plastic products.
Hurricane Ida hit in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, one of the most severe storms to ever hit the United States Amid widespread damage and at least one fatality from storms, 150 mph winds and severe flooding, more than a million inhabitants in the state are without electricity, including all of New Orleans.
Caldor’s rapidly spreading fire is race to lake tahoe, where responders issued evacuation orders and warnings for residents of the heavily forested area. The nearly 180,000-acre blaze has razed more than 650 structures and injured five people since it began in mid-August, and the U.S. military has deployed more than 200 troops to help fight it and other fires forest in northern California.
The U.S. Postal Service plans to purchase up to 165,000 delivery trucks over the next decade, 90% of which could be gas rather than electricity. Despite pressure from Biden administrations for federal agencies to adopt electric vehicles, the USPS argued in a environmental impact study project that many of its long, remote routes make zero-emission trucks impractical or impractical.
