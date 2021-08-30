Three years of governance of the PTI





On August 26, 2021, the Prime Minister of Pakistan delivered an inspiring keynote address, marking the third anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s arrival to governance, in which he outlined the progress and achievements, as well as the outlook positive and vision he has for the future of Pakistan.

Khan Saab congratulated his team and remembered his parents telling him how lucky he was to be the first generation born in a free country when they were the gulam of Hindustan, but with independence comes responsibility.

The theme of the speech was to encourage the Pakistani people to be proud and independent and to recognize their self-esteem, fighting for the future of Pakistan. He emphasized the need for justice and humanity, aspects that had been absent under previous governments, as their leaders danced in and out of prisons. Without the rule of law, there could be no progress and to establish a Medina ke Riyasat, that is to say a fair and humane system of governance, there must be a rule of law.

In these difficult times, during the Covid pandemic, the World Economic Forum had designated Pakistan as one of the few countries to have succeeded in fighting the pandemic and keeping its economy afloat. Imran Khan congratulated the Almighty on his mercy as Pakistan could not have afforded economic despair due to the pandemic and the government made difficult and tactful decisions which kept the economy alive and avoided the disasters seen in neighboring India.

Khan Saab praised the army which has been the backbone of Pakistan, the brave and courageous defender of our borders and spoke of his hurt and his anger at the Pakistan mafia, which rallied speeches of hatred against the armed forces promoting the narrative of our enemies. Khan Saab reminded that if you extend your hands while begging, this should only be extended to Allah who is happy to see you looking from him, but to all the others, even if we go for the third time begging to one’s parents, one falls out of favor in the eyes of ordinary mortals. Khan Saaab disdainfully noted that the hardest thing for the prime minister was to ask for loans, given the dire economic situation he inherited from previous rulers who plundered the crippled masses and took refuge in foreign countries. .

Bringing back looted money, paying taxes, tapping into natural resources, increasing export revenues and dealing with the pandemic have all been pointers in the right direction, giving the Prime Minister hope and vision that the Pakistan becomes a proud and fiercely independent country. standing on its own two feet, in the near future.

Imran Khan pointed out how exports had been mismanaged under previous governments, having not increased at all under PMLN, while for the first time in many years, exports increased under PTI. There is a wealth of untapped natural resources in Pakistan and tourism alone could generate significant income. Foreign exchange reserves have increased considerably. Tax collection has been increased. Remittances abroad have increased tenfold. Affordable housing is being put in place and construction is underway. Agriculture and industry have increased. Foreign direct investment is coming. It was the speech of a courageous, strong and compassionate statesman offering, finally, self-respect and hope much needed by the nation.

There are four main areas for helping those who are less well off. There will be interest free loans. Education is a priority. Housing will provide zero-interest loans, enabling home ownership and significant health development, with health cards and health insurance. These are courageous and daring, but long overdue, reforms reminiscent of the welfare state system introduced in the UK after the First World War.

The Prime Minister said that the NAB had recovered much more money in the past 3 years than ever before from the corrupt mafia and that there is still a lot to be recovered.

It was not a talk about the difficulties and Khan Saab acknowledged the increase in sex crimes, which he said was the most shameful thing, and that it was necessary to educate young people and establish morality, and what better way than to demonstrate the life and teachings of the Prophet, peace be upon him. In Grades 7 and 8, all students would learn Seerath Al-Nabi.

Education was clearly at the top of the priority list and the Prime Minister said Pakistan has a 3 tier system, namely English, Madrasas and Urdu. There would be a consistency of approach, provided that English is taught to all students, as the reality is that English is a requirement for entering higher education and should be accessible to all. It will be quite an achievement and should be supported and applauded.

There will be 10 Damns in the next 2 years, providing water, a commodity that has long been overlooked by previous governments. PTI’s vision is to secure a future for its people, something that was so important and yet so neglected by previous governments.

On the Taliban, Khan Saab spoke sadly about Pakistan’s track record and tried to reinforce the sense of pride and independence that has been trampled on in the past, whenever a superpower comes to wave an aid check.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has never hesitated to speak frankly, telling US news channels that instead of pumping billions of dollars into a failed venture in Afghanistan, they would have done better to look at the infrastructure Chinese and draw inspiration from Chinese books. , repairing their bumpy roads in New York.

America used Pakistan, asking it to train jihadists to get rid of Russia, before formally getting rid of Pakistan, until Pakistan was needed again after 9/11, when Bush promised this time America would not let down its ally. Khan Saab spoke at the time, saying it was not Pakistan’s war and that the Taliban and the Afghan people would never allow a foreign invasion. History has proven him right.

Do you know of a country that allowed a third country to invade its land to free its women? Khan Saab appealed to a lively audience. This has never happened in history, as women have always liberated themselves, pointing the finger at the suffragette movement in the West. After all, it wasn’t until the last century that women were allowed to vote in the UK (1918), but women gained independence without a Yankee president intervening! The Prime Minister reiterated that the way to free women was to ensure that they had access to education and that the government was committed to help in this direction and to reach more rural areas, guaranteeing women inheritance rights and allowing inheritance rights to be much simpler.

Khan Saab reiterated that the Taliban had acquiesced to demands made in Doha and welcomed an inclusive government and agreed to many conditions including guaranteeing women’s rights, so let’s work with them. Why be afraid that they will break their promises and have a knee-jerk reaction, before a promise is broken, and the only practical way forward was to work with them.

The Prime Minister reminded the listener of the proud history of Afghanistan and how they have killed millions of lives while fighting foreign invaders on their lands. The relatively peaceful handover to the Taliban, by a much larger force backed by the United States, was neither an accident nor an act of cowardice. They realized that it was not worth sacrificing their lives for a corrupt government backed by a foreign power.

As we listen to fearlessness and common sense speak of a proud Pakistani Prime Minister, one cannot help but feel some concern for his safety, combined with awe. The three-year mark laid the groundwork for the prospect of a healthier and more progressive Pakistan, which is independent and strong, and which takes care of its weak, Inshallah.

This is a bold and courageous program and the Prime Minister’s speech inspires immense optimism.

