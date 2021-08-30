Top five business news and events from the past week





Where is held the world premiere of the first BiH caravan, on which BiH mountain will be the new mega-complex, said the Turkish president at the press conference in our country Find the answers to these questions in the regular weekly review of the most important economic news and events in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). The world premiere of BiH’s first caravan The company Derubis de Vitez, which recently presented the first BiH yacht, continues to achieve success. They have been preparing a presentation of their first caravan for a while. The Vitez team designed the first monolithic and integral caravan with more than 10 innovative solutions. It is a whole new concept of exterior and interior. The Derubis caravan has its world premiere at the CaravanSalon Dsseldorf which is taking place right now. Soon a new complex on Jahorina: The construction of the Valley of the Snows (Snjezna dolina) is in full swing One of Jahorina’s biggest projects, the Snow Valley Resort, is in full swing. The resort is one of the biggest projects on the Olympic beauty Jahorina, a modern hotel complex that offers everything for your perfect stay in the mountains! This complex will offer its guests a swimming pool, a wellness center, a congress hall, a bar, a gym, ski rental, as well as many other facilities. After more than 60 years, the reconstruction of the Ilidza-Marijin Dvor tram line has started On Thursday, the reconstruction of the tram line on the Ilidza – Marijin Dvor road began. Work on this section of the railway is being carried out for the first time in over 60 years. This project, worth 20.4 million euros, provides for the reconstruction of 21.4 km of the tram line. The value of work done abroad increased by 14.1 percent The value of the works carried out by the construction companies of Bosnia and Herzegovina abroad in the second quarter was BAM 45,177,000 and is 14.1% higher compared to the same period last year, according to the data from the Statistics Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Of the total value of works carried out in the second quarter, 12,104,000 BAM or 26.8% of the works concern buildings, and 33,073,000 BAM or 73.2% of civil engineering works. In the second quarter, 99.8% of this work was carried out in Europe, while 0.2% in Africa. Erdogan: we will increase trade with BiH to one billion euros Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the press at a press conference after a meeting with members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, Sefik Dzaferovic and Milorad Dodik. According to him, the free trade agreement, which entered into force in 2021, is the reason why trade will be increased to one billion euros, Company Info writing. E.Dz.

