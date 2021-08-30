Farage & Hoey offers Boris to defend Britain against the EU “If this means a fight, so be it!” | Politics | New





Nigel Farage has called on Boris Johnson to follow Prime Minister’s ‘first job’ and maintain the integrity of the UK as the leader faces a difficult situation in Northern Ireland. Mr Farage said the movement and trade issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol need to be addressed, with Mr Johnson being forced to stand up to Ursula Von Der Leyen so he can finally sort out Brexit issues. Mr Farage was joined by Baroness Kate Hoey who also lambasted Mr Johnson after Mr Farage concluded that if the defense of the national interest, which could involve triggering Article 16, had caused a “huge argument, so be it”.

Speaking on GB News, Mr Farage and Baroness Hoey have been asked to reflect on the Brexit debate so far as the couple wasted no time slamming those responsible for the negotiations. Mr Farage said he was “75%” happy with how Brexit was going, but stressed he still had problems with the Northern Ireland protocol. But the former Brexit Party leader said it gave Boris Johnson an opportunity to stand up to the European Union and dictate how relations with the bloc would be going forward. Mr Farage wanted Mr Johnson to stand firm and prove the UK can’t be rushed and said: ‘Well, Ursula Von Der Leyen was more than happy at the height of her panic over vaccines for bring back a tough Irish border.

“And the irony of that seems to be lost on everyone and forgotten. “Look, I think at the end of the day the UK Prime Minister’s first job is to maintain the integrity of the country. Despite the public assurances Boris Johnson has given that is not how it turned out, I am not sure if he fully understood that at the time. “Maybe Northern Ireland was Barnier’s poison pill that was there in the treaty, but as Kate says, long term, and especially given where we’re going to be on October 1. “At some point we’ll have to say I’m sorry we couldn’t stand this and of course the same arguments would come from big business. “But at some point Boris Johnson has to stand up for all of our national interest and if it means a big fight, so be it.” From October 1, new food import rules will be put in place that will require veterinarians to inspect shipments of meat, fish and dairy products, produce certificates and file declarations. UK importers will need to declare the goods to the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs. Additional physical checks on all goods will follow in January. This follows an expansion of chilled meats entering Northern Ireland from Britain which would be restricted as part of the Brexit deal.

“Section 16 was specifically put in place to give the opportunity to look again, I mean, the section 16 process is actually very long and it’s not as instantaneous as it would happen. “I think if we were to invoke Article 16, it would actually send a shock wave to the European Union – if something shocks it – that we are prepared to do it. “Lord Frost has made it clear that the criteria are met.” Baroness Hoey added that those suffering because of the protocol are asking why the UK government is not invoking Article 16 to resolve the issues. She agreed with Mr Farage and said the best way for Boris Johnson to prove to him that he cared about the UK was to first invoke Article 16 to sort out the problems in Northern Ireland.

