Time for reckoning





There was hardly any sign of joy in the nation when Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrated his three years in office on Thursday. The big show took place in Islamabad and arrangements were made to relay it on large screens installed in other major cities. It was also, of course, broadcast live on the news channels.

Yet, there is no evidence that it aroused much enthusiasm at the popular level. The birthday actually fell on August 18th. Perhaps the function was postponed due to distractions at that time last week. Taliban fighters entered Kabul on August 15, and everyone needed time to understand the meaning of this astonishing development.

Even more disturbing was the revelation of a sexual assault on a woman by a mob on the grounds of Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Independence Day and a feeling of traumatized outrage from the nations only built up. . In fact, they became aware of the incident on August 17, when her video went viral.

Either way, the day of the ceremony turned worrisome in another context. It wasn’t long after Imran Khan finished his hour-long speech that the suicide bombing outside Kabul airport had been reported. And the world has changed. More than a hundred people were killed, including 13 American soldiers.

This massive act of terror, although its threat was projected by US intelligence agencies, suddenly changed the Afghan scenario. New uncertainties have been injected into an already tenuous situation. While the Taliban hold the fort, they are still not in power. A power vacuum currently reigns in Kabul.

As might be expected, responsibility for the attacks was claimed by the Islamic State, or Daesh. US President Biden has promised retaliation: we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. Does this mean that the United States would still have a role to play in Afghanistan? More rumors like this are likely to be raised when America celebrates the twentieth anniversary of September 11 in less than two weeks.

September, moreover, promises to be as eventful a month as August. The deadline for US forces to finally leave Afghanistan is August 31. It will be a historic moment and the Taliban will reveal their cards after the Americans leave. The deadly explosions on Thursday will inevitably have an impact on the evolution of the situation. The environment of fear and insecurity among the citizens of Kabul and other cities in the country has worsened.

Of course, Pakistan will be directly affected by what happens in Afghanistan. A big question concerns the future of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and whether the Afghan Taliban will be able to bring it under control. Again, there can be talk of the good and bad Taliban.

While all of this affects the way Pakistan conducts its foreign and internal affairs, the importance of how the current rulers deal with the various ailments plaguing Pakistani society should not be ignored. There are symptoms that we have constantly overlooked, usually resorting to short-term palliative measures. Eventually, the threat to our health and sanity, in a collective sense, becomes very real.

One benchmark, as you would have guessed, is the epidemic of sexual harassment of women. It is true that the nation was shocked by a savage attack on a female TikToker by a crowd in a public place. But the message has not yet been sufficiently recorded, although there have been a series of reported incidents of rape and violence against women.

Incidentally, the focus on increasing sex crimes in Pakistan came at the same time as the status of women in the new Afghanistan, after the Taliban triumph, raised serious concerns. We have seen how much the Taliban has changed over the past twenty years. Even more striking is the development of Afghan civil society during this period. The progress made by women in all fields was remarkable and inspiring to oppressed women in any traditional society. The idea of ​​all of this being turned upside down is heartbreaking.

Equally painful, although the situation here is very different, are the barriers to potentially gradual social change in Pakistan, with an emphasis on social justice and the empowerment of women. But what is the nature of Naya Pakistan that Imran Khan sought to build? Unfortunately, the celebration of the three years of the PTI did not bring any clarity in this regard.

Although Imran Khan would be excused for blowing his own and his party’s trumpet on the occasion, a sober measure of reflection on the state of society under PTI rule would not be out of place. He is the charismatic leader of his party or one should say he personifies the party. No one can question its wisdom or its policy, even if it is variable.

Consider the opinions he has expressed about why rape cases occur. Because of the position he occupies, he may have the right to pontificate on any national question. Which he does regularly. For example, in his speech on Wednesday, he had some thought-provoking opinions on education, pointing out that the English system was mental slavery. He wants the revival of indigenous culture, without explaining what it really is.

Apparently there was a plan for Naya Pakistan in the party manifesto and promises made at various stages of the PTI rule. Thursday’s ceremony called for a proper inventory of how Naya is Pakistan today, compared to three years ago. Observers noted that the prime minister’s speech was notable for what he did not say.

But beyond rhetoric, Pakistani society needs urgent clinical attention. The increase in sex crimes may be just the tip of the iceberg. Correct diagnosis becomes difficult when dissenting voices are excluded. And when it comes to insaf, justice itself seems to be in crisis. Where are the people who can show us the way forward?

The writer is a seasoned journalist.

E-mail: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/884862-a-time-of-reckoning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos