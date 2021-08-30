Dawood Seeks Investment Plans From Mobile Phone Companies To Overcome Obstacles





ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood sought investment plans from mobile phone companies to address procedural obstacles.

In a meeting with members of the Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMMPA) and other major mobile phone manufacturers and assemblers, he discussed the issues facing mobile phone companies.

The meeting was also attended by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and the chairman of the Engineering Development Board (EDB). The agenda for the meeting was to discuss the export opportunities available to local mobile phone manufacturers and assemblers.

The meeting brought together representatives from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, Infinix and Inovi.

The advisor informed the participants about the incentives given by the government to local mobile manufacturers and assemblers through the mobile device manufacturing policy, 2020. It was pointed out that additional incentives have also been granted to the industry. mobile to boost localization so that employment opportunities are so needed. could be created.

Chinese vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

He reiterated the importance given by the government to economic growth led by “Make in Pakistan”. In order to achieve this goal, the pricing structure has been streamlined by creating a pricing difference between fully assembled unit kits (CBU) and fully disassembled (CKD) and semi-undone (SKD) kits.

He highlighted the incentives given to exporters through the Export Facilitation Program, 2021.

The adviser stressed the need to increase production capacity so that exportable surpluses can be generated, adding that companies should also share their investment plans so that procedural obstacles, if any, can be instantly resolved.

The adviser maintained that mobile exports should reach the target of $ 1 billion in accordance with the incentives given by the government. The meeting participants acknowledged the incentives given by the government to local cell phone manufacturers and cell phone assemblers; and argued that if current trends continue, they will meet the export target set by the government. However, they stressed the continuity of policies and discounts to exporters which should be on par with other countries in the region. The adviser assured them that current policies would be maintained and that additional incentives would also be granted if export targets were met by cell phone manufacturers and exporters.

The advisor said that as mobile imports decrease, it is very encouraging to see that they are made in Pakistan. It also creates new job opportunities for locals and saves millions of dollars.

The advisor added that we have a population of 220 million people with 50 to 55 percent young. We need to focus on pro-industrialization policies to create jobs for them. The only way forward is the Make in Pakistan philosophy.

Advisor argued that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the vision for digital Pakistan, and that it could only be achieved when smartphones became affordable and accessible to all.

