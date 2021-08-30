China, Pakistan and Russia to increase influence





Regional powers will see their influence increase dramatically in Afghanistan as the United States makes a hasty and haphazard withdrawal and the Taliban return to power after 20 years. Russia, Pakistan and China have all indicated their readiness to move smoothly into a dialogue with the Taliban authorities with varying levels of enthusiasm.

Pakistan: Of all its regional neighbors, Pakistan has seemed the most exuberant to welcome the Taliban regime to Afghanistan. The hope for Pakistan is that it would benefit from more influence and influence in Kabul under the Taliban, which would give it a strong regional ally aligned with its Islamic values. Pakistan, long accused of aiding the Afghan Taliban, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban had “broken the chains of mental slavery in Afghanistan”. The leader of a major religious political party said that “the Taliban have liberated their country from the superpowers”. Khan, who has personal and political reasons to celebrate the fall of the Afghan government, was not the only one to portray the Taliban’s victory as a triumph. Pakistani clerics and military generals also celebrated publicly. For years Pakistan, which has a long and porous border with Afghanistan, has been a sanctuary for Taliban leaders and their families, and it is here that fighters often receive training and medical attention. Pakistan has denied providing any military assistance to the Afghan Taliban and said it pressed for peace in the Doha negotiations, but many believe Pakistan’s main priority has been to keep the Taliban by their side. However, many fear that the strength of the Taliban’s resurgence will further embolden already powerful radical Islamist groups in Pakistan and make the country more vulnerable to jihadists. Ayesha Ijaz Khan, a Pakistani lawyer and writer, tweeted: “Pakistanis just don’t know what will hit them yet. “

For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel.

Russia: Russia has long criticized the US intervention in Afghanistan, and its spectacular failure has sparked an obvious schadenfreude in the Kremlin. More than three decades ago, the Soviet Union evacuated its last tanks in Afghanistan over the Friendship Bridge to Uzbekistan. This week, the United States’ Allied warlords and their fighters were forced to flee over the same bridge. Vladimir Putin has made the fight against terrorism a cornerstone of his foreign policy, comparing it to the fight against Nazism. In Syria and Libya, Russia has justified its support for authoritarian rulers by saying they provide a bulwark against rising radicalism and chaos. Yet in Afghanistan the math is different and a cooler realpolitik is at stake. Although it has labeled the Taliban a terrorist group, Russia appears ready to engage if it can ensure the safety of its own diplomats and prevent activists launch assaults on its Central Asian allies such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Zamir Kabulov, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan, even raised the possibility that Russia would recognize the Taliban government on the basis of “the behavior of the new authorities,” a major price for the Taliban which would also indicate that Moscow sees itself as a potential intermediary as the west withdraws.

China: While China was uncomfortable with the US military engagement in Afghanistan, it also criticized its “irresponsible” withdrawal in recent times. In recent years, Beijing has begun to view the continued U.S. presence in Afghanistan as a lesser evil, according to Andrew Small of the German Marshall Fund, an American think tank. “But judging by last month’s meeting between the Taliban and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing seems to have been well prepared for this eventuality perhaps even better than the United States itself,” a- he declared. Chinese propaganda agencies seized the opportunity on Monday to discredit U.S. foreign policy, but Beijing is being cautious in its policies toward the new Taliban regime. Indeed, China sees the question of Afghanistan as a quagmire in which the great powers have found themselves trapped from Britain to the Soviet Union, and now to the United States. China is particularly concerned that Afghanistan would become a base for terrorists and extremists fighting for the independence of the largely Muslim region of Xinjiang, a priority issue Wang raised with Taliban leaders during their meeting on last month. In response, the Taliban pledged that they “would never allow any force to use Afghan territory to engage in acts harmful to China.” But the security risks are unrelated to China’s borders. In recent years, China has invested heavily in Central Asia through its Belt and Road trade and infrastructure program. A ripple effect of the Taliban’s rise to power on Islamist militants could potentially threaten Chinese economic and strategic interests throughout the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/news/asia/south-asia/news/china-pakistan-russia-set-increase-influence-2155086 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos