Politicians from major parties on both sides of border reject amnesty plans

Politicians from all major parties on both sides of the border have signed a document rejecting plans by the UK government to introduce an amnesty for murders linked to the unrest.

Irish senators and MPs, as well as representatives from the five parties in the northern executive, met with a cross-community group of victims’ activists at Belfast City Hall on Monday.

Speaking next, John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed by the British Army at Ballymurphy, Belfast, in 1971, described it as a historic day. Today we have inter-community groups and all political parties on both sides of the border, the first time this has happened. This is only the first step. It can be stopped.

Raymond McCord, whose son Raymond Jnr was killed by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, said the British government now had no choice …

[The UK prime minister] Boris Johnson now faces everyone. It is not an orange or green problem.

Last month, Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis announced that he plans to introduce a statute of limitations prohibiting all prosecutions for murders and other unrest-related crimes, as well as all inquiries into inheritance and civil matters. .

Victims’ groups, the five main political parties in the North and the Irish government are all opposed to the proposals, which have been criticized as a de facto amnesty.

Amnesties

Monday’s meeting brought together representatives from DUP, Sinn Fin, SDLP, UUP and Alliance, as well as TDs James Lawless (FF), Patrick Costello (Greens) and Brendan Howlin (Labor) and Senators Emer Currie of Fine Gael and Mark Daly of Fianna Fil.

They signed a document declaring that they totally rejected the UK government’s proposals to deal with the past, including amnesties for those who committed murders and supported victims’ activists in their efforts to stop the proposals.

No group, organization, force or agent of the State can be immune from prosecution. Investigations, prosecutions, investigations and civil actions cannot be abolished and due process must take place, according to the document.

Senator Currie, who is her party’s spokesperson for the North, described it as a momentous meeting. There aren’t too many occasions when there is agreement across the political spectrum.

Listening to the victims, she said, the common thread was that they didn’t want the UK government to end their opportunity to hold them to account, and that’s not politics, it’s personal , and if we have any hope of reconciliation, they need this access to heal.

Nobody gives up. People don’t let go. It’s not going to go away, she said. I live in the hope that the strength of our numbers will be a reality check, that this is not an option for our island.

Justice

Seanad’s Cathaoirleach, Senator Daly, said he has spoken to Members of the European Parliament, Congress (US), to get their support, and that they are ready to support victims and families to ensure that they get the justice they deserve. .

DUP MP Jim Shannon said his party was very clear on its opposition to the bill and that his point of view had been expressed to leading Tory MPs.

Meanwhile, a payment program for people who were seriously injured during the unrest is due to open for applications later today (Tuesday).

It is estimated that more than 500 people who have suffered serious physical and psychological injuries through no fault of their own are eligible for payments which, depending on the severity of their injuries, will amount to between 2,000 and 10,000 per year. The total cost of the device is estimated at around 1.2 billion.

Supplementary reports -PA.