Turkey caliphate trader Erdoan uses women as sex traps to blackmail

While Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who spends hundreds of millions of dollars to build his image as neo-sultan of the Ottoman Empire [read Ottoman Caliphate], he is accused of trafficking Turkish and foreign women for sexual purposes and of blackmailing his political opponents. Prominent Turkish journalist and Nordic Monitor editor Abdullah Bozkurt in an investigative report exposed Erdoan’s heinous acts. But, according to another source, Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his intelligence agency regularly use women as honey traps and deploy them to establish intimate relationships with foreign dignitaries, where the sex acts of foreign dignitaries are secretly recorded and later used. as blackmail tools. Credible sources have also learned that the Turkish military equipment manufacturing establishment uses women as honey traps targeting potential foreign buyers.

Abdullah Bozkurt in his investigation report said: Erdoan’s private collection of such tapes has long been suspected, and a screenshot of him watching such a video of an opposition leader before his order to disseminate it on social media confirmed this. . Serious allegations that he was involved in the collection and distribution of private recordings to undermine his opponents, especially during election campaigns, have been put forward by political leaders.

A recent revelation by fugitive Sedat Peker, Erdoan’s former ally and convicted mobster, to this effect has identified one of the pimps used by the president to trap his opponents in sexual ploys and take advantage of this information to get rid of political opposition.

According to Peker, Korkmaz Karaca, a 43-year-old member of the Presidential Economic Policy Council and vice-president of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) responsible for local governance, was a trafficker who organized sex with politicians. Peker said Karaca contacted him to silence the family of a young woman who was attracted to Karaca to have sex with a politician.

Karacas’ inexplicable accumulation of wealth, the rapid rise of politics and the abrupt shift to the Erdoan party from the center-left opposition lend credence to claims that he was secretly recruited by Erdoan while he was working. with Deniz Baykal, then chairman of the main Republican opposition party. People’s Party (CHP). He was allegedly the person who gave Erdoan a video recording of Baykal having sex in an extramarital affair.

The video clip of Baykal in the act, posted on May 10, 2010, sent shockwaves through the Turkish left, ahead of the CHP convention, scheduled for May 22. The CHP leader hoped to go to the next party congress without any rivals. . The video had spoiled Baykals’ plans, however, as he had to resign immediately, calling it a conspiracy and political conspiracy by the government and blaming the emergence of the outrageous music video on Erdoan’s ruling party. Kemal Kldarolu succeeded him at the head of the party.

Baykals’ lawyers tried to have the video and access to it banned on the internet, but said they had received little or no help from the Erdoan government. The videos were available online for days before the government stepped in to cut off access. The videos were first uploaded to metacafe.com and after a short period of time the pro-Erdoan Islamist daily Akit announced the existence of the videos on its website.

In addition, the daily Sabah, owned by the Erdoan family, made headlines revealing details of the apartment used by Baykal for the extramarital affair which was secretly recorded. The exclusive, oddly unsigned story was apparently leaked by Erdoan’s office and provided hitherto unknown details of the location, how the secret camera was installed in an electrical outlet, and how the affair came about. been conducted. The publication of the story further involved Erdoan and his associates. Mysteriously, the story was removed from Sabah’s online archives a few years later, which was interpreted as an offer from Erdoan to cover his tracks.

In an audio recording uploaded to YouTube in March 2014, Erdoan instructed his collaborators to take a video of Baykal in the act and distribute the footage via the media and the internet. Unfortunately, these are very indecent and immoral things. There must be an intervention here. The CHP has completely derailed, the voice attributed to Erdoan is heard saying to those present in the room. We have such things in our hands, a document to publish. If I give it to you, how will you do it? Are you going to pass it on to websites? the person says, and after a pause, maybe a moment where parts of the original recording have been deleted, he adds: Alright, let’s go like this, then. Let me first save it to a hard drive. But the recording is very bad. Will he [Baykal] say it’s wrong and so on?

Baykal called the sound recording a great satanic script, involving Erdoan as the mastermind of the band’s plot and wanted Erdoan to immediately offer an explanation.

According to reports, in addition to deploying Turkish women as honey traps, Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his intelligence agency regularly hired women from various foreign countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Russia, Egypt, Lebanon and some countries in South Asia. and pay them heavily for successfully trapping foreign dignitaries and arms buyers. In some cases, Erdoans recruits are sent to foreign countries with a similar mission.