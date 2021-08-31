Rise in sex crimes due to the misuse of cellphones: Pakistani Prime Minister | Florida Star





ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, that sex crimes are on the increase due to the misuse of cell phones.

“Sex crimes are on the increase due to the misuse of cell phones. We must educate our children on the supreme qualities of Seerat-e-Nabi (the life of the prophet), ”he said.

Khan’s remarks drew widespread criticism on social media. Twitter users criticized him for not blaming the real perpetrators of the sexual violence.

“Everyone in my family has a cell phone. Now I have to be careful that the phones don’t trick them into sexually assaulting anyone. Suburban Delicatician tweeted.

“They will blame everything under the sun except the culprits,” wrote another user named Sohni.

“In the past, the respect that women received in our country was nowhere to be found in the world. In the West, women didn’t have the respect they got here, ”Khan said.

He said such incidents happen because children are not properly guided.

Khan regretted that the former leaders never focused on the education sector because it was not their priority.

“No one has ever thought of a single program in the country,” he said.

On August 14, a Pakistani TikToker was captured being “brutally attacked” by hordes of men in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan as the country celebrated its Independence Day. The incident was among the top Twitter hashtags #minarPakistan and # 400 Men was among the hashtags used by outraged netizens who expressed shock and disgust at the violence against women.

The incident took place in the Grand Iqbal Park area of ​​Lahore on Pakistan’s Independence Day, August 14.

In her first information report, the complainant said that she and her companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people “attacked us”.

The complainant, who used to make videos on TikTok, mentioned in her complaint that she and her companions did their best to escape the crowds but to no avail. The park security guard tried to help them by opening the gate to the compound around Minar-e-Pakistan.

Women in Pakistan have been disadvantaged for many years, according to Amnesty International reports.

“They have been denied the enjoyment of a whole range of rights – economic, social, civil and political rights and often deprivation in one of these areas has resulted in discrimination in another,” the report said.

“Women who have been deprived of their social rights, including the right to education, are also often denied the right to decide on matters relating to their marriage and divorce, are more easily abused in the family and community and are more likely to be denied the right to legal redress. “

(With entries from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Ritaban Misra

