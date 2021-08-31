Godbless is supported by President Joko Widodo and given

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presents awards to rock bands God protects you for his work in the world of music and his appreciation during the 48 years of Godbless Online Concert.

President Joko Widodo also supports the concert “48 years of work without God” which will take place on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Bearing in mind, the Godbless concert will present not only musical performances, but the mission and vision of the organizer for awakening the entertainment world in the pandemic era so that the entertainment world ecosystem can work again, namely to start getting people used to watching paid concerts online.

The presence of Rockinlilo and all the Godbless staff who aimed to have an audience and explain the concert that will take place was greeted by President Joko Widodo on Friday August 27, 2021 at 10:00 am 11:30 am WIB.

The Godbless meeting went warmly and produced some good news that all Indonesians should know about the government support for the current world of Indonesian performances and the appreciation of musicians or artists of cultural arts.

Rockinlilo and the band without God who were present at the meeting which took place yesterday also reported on the progress of the preparations for the concert, which had been almost 90% done.

President Joko Widodo supported the concert and gave instructions to promoters and gods to pass on to all other commercial players in the entertainment industry so that during this pandemic all of us and all Indonesians must keep working.

This concert of 48 years of work without God must be able to become a MODEL for the implementation of musical performances during a pandemic that can be duplicated by other players in the entertainment sector, not only in big cities but also in regions. or villages with more micro-organizations, “he said. President Joko Widodo upon receiving the arrival of Godbless, Friday (8/27/21)

“Performers can still organize performances by following health protocols and socializing new habits during the pandemic, namely watching paid concerts online. Thus, it is hoped that the wheels of the show business economy can turn once again with the growing awareness of the entire community, ”he added.

President Joko Widodo truly appreciates the idea and courage of Rockinlilo and godbless who will be hosting the Year 48 Godbless concert in the midst of this pandemic. An appreciation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the legendary groups which, to this day, still work and become models for other musicians. For this reason, President Jokowi will present a sign or plaque of appreciation to Godbless which he will immediately present to Godbless by ATTENDING ICE BSD where the 48th anniversary of Godbless concert will be held in Works from Today on Tuesday, August 31st. , 2021. This will be the history of the world. Indonesian music, because it is the first time that a president has directly awarded prizes to Indonesian musicians.

Rockinlilo and godbless would like to express their deepest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo for his full support, as well as to all parties related to the President’s leadership for helping this concert.

The 48th anniversary of Godbless concert from today will be animated by a tribute to the Godbless concept with Isyana Sarasvati, Teza Sumendra, Dul Jaelani & Tissa Biani, Danilla, FourTwnty, Kamila and Krisyanto Jamrud ft DeadSquad. And the concept of Rock Collaboration performances with Ivanka Slank, Andy / rif, Fadly Padi, Sandy Andarusman, Krisna Prameswara, Roy Jeconiah, Eet Sjahranie, Adi Adrian, Karis DeadSquad, Cella, Stevi Item and Ebenz and Agung Burgerkill. And guided by cool presenters such as Coki Pardede, Kikan, Tantri Syalindri, Eddi Brokoli, Azizah Hanum, Tretan Muslim and Host Lilo (EH).