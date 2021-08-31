The Guardian’s Perspective on Dealing with the Taliban: No Good Options | Editorial





An the last evacuation flights leave Kabul, under the desperate eyes of the abandoned and in danger, we must now face the lasting consequences of a strategic failure. During the Doha peace talks, US diplomats liked to talk about a process towards an inclusive political settlement that would be Afghan-led and owned. Rather, the process turned out to be a procession of victory for the Taliban. What comes now will therefore be run and owned by the Taliban. Paralyzed by their own mistakes, the United States, Britain and their allies have no choice but to embark on the new reality. Late attempts are made to do so from a position of supposed strength. As the last British forces left Kabul over the weekend, Boris Johnson adopted a stentorious tone to to warn: If the new regime wants diplomatic recognition or unblock the billions currently frozen, it will have to ensure a safe passage for those who wish to leave the country, respect the rights of women and girls, [and] to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming an incubator of global terror. It seems clear that the Taliban leadership is hoping to avoid 90s international pariah status and will soon be in desperate need of the money. Both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have suspended payments to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover and Afghan central bank reserves are frozen in the United States. But the idea that as China and Russia pursue their own agendas, the West can continue to step up and impose its terms is wishful thinking. The unfolding of humanitarian crises will limit the possibility of playing hard diplomatically. Over the weekend, it emerged that despite the huge effort to evacuate Kabul airport, UK government estimates of the number of vulnerable people left behind were far too low. There is no plan in place for what those left stranded should do now, and no routes have yet been established for refugees to neighboring countries. Showing extraordinary negligence, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, failed even to engage with his Pakistani counterpart until a week after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. On Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas embarked on a diplomatic tour of countries bordering Afghanistan, including Pakistan, in the hope of securing refugee deals that should have been negotiated there. months. According to a joint statement from the UK, US and more than 90 other countries, the Taliban assured foreign nationals and Afghans with travel authorization from other countries would be allowed to leave. This appears to contradict reports of house-to-house searches and intimidation of people associated with the former government and Western forces. But in the absence of any leverage in the country, America and its allies must simply hope that the Taliban’s self-interest calculation works in favor of the West. Meanwhile, soaring food prices, prolonged drought across much of the country, and the internal displacement of millions of refugees, many of them women and children, are already causing appalling hardship as it approaches. fall and winter. It will be impossible to provide the desperate Afghans with the scale of humanitarian assistance required without some degree of cooperation and collaboration with the new regime. On Monday, the Kremlin called on Washington to release Afghan central bank reserves on humanitarian grounds, while in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said said the international community should engage with the Taliban and actively guide it. By not tying the military withdrawal to conditions on the ground, the West no longer controls the course of events. As for the Taliban regime that he inadvertently installed, he has no good options now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/30/the-guardian-view-on-dealing-with-the-taliban-no-good-options The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

