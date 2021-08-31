3 years of invisible Naya Pakistan





Imran started with a promise to bring about a change in governance, but he was also caught in the old labyrinth of religion and military generals.

Three years ago, Imran Khan came to power with a reformist rallying cry to deliver Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan). Its political vehicle PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) has been equated with real jazba (passion), the party’s official website noted, addressing the root causes of religious extremism among its founding ideology. Much hope rested on the proverbial political outsider, who did not belong to any of the neighborhoods that torment Pakistan, such as the feudal system, military barracks or the ignorant educated in madrasa. Imran had looked pleasantly different as a successful Oxford graduate (captain of the World Cup-winning Pakistan cricket team), widely traveled, liberal (had previously married a Westerner of Jewish faith), he seemed to be the right candidate to correct the situation. Pakistan from the slippery slope of religious extremism, the ecosystem of terror and ignorance.

Now, as she enters her fourth year, Naya Pakistan feels the similarity to the past, but in a more obvious and decided way. Imrans’ theatrical mockery and opposition to the law itself, Pakistani generals, before his selection, are a forgotten memory, as staunch Imran Khan dutifully extended the current tenure of the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani army, continuing the tradition of military institutions of extra-constitutional levers. The Pakistani military’s penchant for control with a civilian facade has led many to call the system hybrid martial law. Meanwhile, political discourse among civilian politicians has also reached unprecedented lows, with personalized assassinations of opposition leaders, unfounded attributions, an intemperate and mocking tone of populist rhetoric to cover up government failures. , one after the other. Imran’s foul language and outrageous allusions caused conversations to flow far below the relatively pedestrian standards of people like Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Pervez Musharraf or even the overtly fanatic, Zia-ul-Haq.

On becoming prime minister, Imran had promised a small team of change leaders and inaugurated a 21-member cabinet today, it has grown to 54, including other party members that Imran is haranguing against today, or making up unelected members. The name-calling and blaming game has only become more acute, with the past being the most used way to distract any awkward attention from the collapsing present.

Yet it is on the issue of religious extremism that Imran’s failure has been spectacular and regrettable. The signs started very early when he excluded an internationally renowned economist from his panel of advisers, Atif Mian, purely because of his faith (Ahmadi), which the Puritan Pakistani government does not recognize as Muslim. Soon the Imrans government (and military) were seen making deals with people like Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) instead of taking harsh action to stir up poison in society over the blasphemy issue. . Meanwhile, offering patronage and assistance to organizations like Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Sipah-i-Sahaba has continued unabated. For a society mired in regressive chauvinism and sexism, Imran shared his own shocking observations such as: If a woman wears less clothes, it will have an impact on men and, recently, on declining levels of education in a madrasa in Pakistan, Imran alone blamed the education in English! Imrans’ solution to properly educating children and society was only to teach them Seerat-un-Nabi (Biographies of the Holy Prophet). But Imran’s religiosity, like his morality, remained flexible and based on convenience. Chinese version because of the extreme proximity and relationship with Communist China!

For a nation that has always remained under the infamy of being on the gray list of the international terrorist financing watchdog, the FATF, Pakistan’s comments about the Taliban are shocking targets of complicity. From the top PTI leader Neelam Sheikhs Taliban is with us to liberate Kashmir, to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid taking credit for India’s apparent defeat with the advent of the Taliban in Afghanistan, legitimate Pakistan and openly welcomes the Taliban in Afghanistan. Imran has remained vocal, passionate, and failed to present Pakistan’s counter-narrative as a victim of terror, but the man known as the Taliban Khan continues the blatant Pakistani double talk on issues such as the Taliban, religious extremism and modernity. Taliban’s last hope against darkness, Amrullah Saleh, denounces Imrans government insisting that Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed by Pakistan; yet, over the past three years, it is Imran’s great service to burn Afghanistan down.

Irony kills a thousand people when Imrans PTI puts an end to his lies on his official party website by ending the game on his mission by citing the immortal lines of the famous layman Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Jab raaj karegi khalq-e-khuda; Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhengey who wrote this against the illegal, doctrinaire and degressive abuse of religion against orthodoxy. Imran has been a schizophrenic identity usurper to present the winning identity from an electoral standpoint, and unfortunately in a country caught in the vortex of extremism, it is entirely appropriate that Imran contextualizes and justifies the likes of the Taliban or expansionist China, while stammering his way in broken Urdu, half-heartedly quoting Faiz!

(The writer, a military veteran, is a former lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and of Pondicherry. The opinions expressed are personal.)

