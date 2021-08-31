Paul Ryan says former President Donald Trump lost 2020 election





JANESVILLE, Wisconsin –

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan told WISN 12 News on Monday that there should be no doubt that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

“President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election,” Ryan told WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott in a rare interview.

Even as Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin launch a forensic audit of the 2020 election, Ryan believes it is time for his party to move beyond the false claim that the election was stolen from Trump.

“President Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was rigged and that he in fact won,” Wainscott said.

“It wasn’t rigged. It wasn’t stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear,” Ryan said.

“So the fact that we continue to have election audits?” Wainscott asked.

“He’s exhausted his stuff,” Ryan said. “He exhausted the legal challenges. None of them followed his path, so he legitimately lost. Are there any misdeeds, organized shenanigans during the elections? Of course. Is it fraud? Yes. Was it organized to the extent that it would have rocked the Electoral College and the presidential election? Absolutely not, “Ryan said.

Once the nation’s most senior Republican, Ryan now sees continued support for Trump and his platform to divide and hurt the party.

“I think it’s a big mistake for the Republican Party to be a party about a person or a personality,” Ryan said. “And I think we’ll continue to lose if we surround ourselves with one person. We haven’t lost so quickly in a long, long time.”

Wainscott asked if Ryan would consider running for the White House in 2024.

“I love being where I am right now, a private citizen with a great family life, working on big ideas in think tanks and teaching young minds at Notre Dame,” Ryan said.

“Don’t you see yourself on a ballot anymore?” Wainscott asked.

“Not currently, I don’t know. Who knows what the future holds, but nothing in the near future for sure,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he was optimistic that Republicans can unite and be successful, and he said it’s the young voices in the party who will help Republicans, in his words, get beyond Donald Trump. .

Ryan made several trips to Afghanistan during his time in Congress.

