ISIS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport
The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for an attack on Kabul airport on Monday after reports said several missiles were fired earlier today.
In a statement, Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, said caliphate soldiers targeted Kabul International Airport with six katyusha rockets.
The statement said that people were injured, without further details.
Local broadcaster ToloNews reported that rockets were fired from Khair Khana in northern Kabul, citing witnesses.
CNN reported at least five missiles fired at the airport, citing US government officials.
There was no initial information on casualties or potential damage.
The airport’s air defense system has been activated, triggering a machine gun that destroys approaching objects before they strike.
He had been tested only a few weeks ago.
Videos shared on social media showed a burning car, apparently hit by one of the rockets.
The remains of the cars were covered in debris and his tires had melted.
It was not possible to verify whether the missiles had been fired from the vehicle.
The incident comes against a backdrop of high and persistent tensions during a chaotic Western withdrawal from the region, as well as lingering questions about the country’s political future.
But some clarity came in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Hibatullah Akhundzada, the reclusive Taliban leader who has been largely absent from the table since the fundamentalist group took control of most of Afghanistan earlier this month is back in the country, the group told the agency.
Hibatullah Akhundzada is leading talks in Kandahar, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Sunday night’s interview.
The group’s deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has been in Afghanistan shortly after the surprise takeover of the country by the Taliban in an offensive that toppled a Western-backed government and put in place plans by the United States and its allies to evacuate citizens and Afghans seeking safety in disarray.
Mujahid said the Taliban will now focus on accessing Afghan public funds abroad and said the country’s financial problems will be resolved once the new government is in place.
Although the Taliban have been stranded in reserves overseas by other countries who fear the Taliban will use control of the country to support terrorism, Mujahid said the Taliban have their own sources of income.
The Taliban hope to work with Turkey, the spokesperson said, on everything from economics to education.
The Turkish people and their state are our friends.
There are many reasons why our friendship should remain intact.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already said Turkey is ready to help Afghanistan rebuild.
READ ALSO: Taliban denounces US airstrikes in Afghanistan
Although Turkey withdrew its troops, it kept its embassy open in Afghanistan, unlike many Western countries.
Nonetheless, the remaining troops in Kabul are working to ensure airport security, despite persistent threats.
The US military carried out an airstrike on a car on Sunday.
This helped avert an imminent threat to the airport from the terrorist group known as Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K.
At least 10 civilians died in the weekend airstrike, according to a report by Afghan broadcaster ToloNews.
Residents told the news channel that there were children among the dead.
U.S. officials said they were still investigating the incident, but said they found explosives in the car.
The situation in Kabul remains volatile after ISIS-K claimed responsibility for Thursday’s airport bombing that killed dozens of people, including 13 US soldiers.
The total number of deaths is not clear. Broadcaster CNN said there were as many as 200.
