In Britain we want to blame anyone for the chaos in Afghanistan except ourselves | Simon jenkins





Whow can we blame? There must be someone. When disaster is everywhere, democracy thirsts for a culprit, someone to carry the can. Last weekend saw an orgy of blame: from Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Dominic Raab (British Foreign Secretary), his ambassadors, NATO and the West in general, not to mention George Bush and Tony Blair. Afghanistan was supposed to be the right intervention, the one that worked. Yet the nation we spent 20 years building suddenly collapsed. Where are the architects? Victory has many parents, defeat is an orphan. Nothing seemed so lonely this past weekend as the building of the Afghan nation. But while tyrants who fail can be overthrown, democracy rightly diffuses responsibility. It’s fine to accuse Biden or Johnson or their predecessors. We elected them. When things were going well, the West trumpeted its values ​​and congratulated itself. It was obviously superior. The purpose of blame is usually to avoid repeating the mistake. Almost unbelievable, Johnson doesn’t think it was a mistake. He said this weekend that the Afghan expedition was not about the Afghans but Britain, to protect the UK from harm. Proof of success, no terrorist attack has been launched from Afghan soil against a Western country in 20 years. Neither has there been an attack from Iranian, Syrian or Saudi soil, without spending 37 billion and causing the death of thousands of Afghans. Most of the terrorist attacks on Britain came from Britain, but Johnson did not mention it. What idiotic intelligence chief advises Downing Street these days, and what consolation is Johnson’s smugness for the families of thousands of dead Afghans? Britain may not be well governed right now, but it is a world champion to blame. He messes up constantly but then makes the most beautiful public inquiries. Every disaster, from Bloody Sunday to infected blood, to Hillsborough and Grenfell Tower, has thrown armies of lawyers into the breach. The battalions arming themselves for the Covid will now be joined by those rushing into Afghanistan. Victims may be left in their misery, but lawyers will stagger to their bank. Everyone will say that lessons will be learned. They won’t do it if they confine themselves to the poor guys who ended up in the front line at the end. For Britain, Afghanistan has never been a neo-imperial fantasy disguised as an anti-terrorism. Huge sums of money were spent to support the occupation and convince Afghans that NATO would create a democracy resistant to resurgent Islamic fundamentalism. The British have applauded this enterprise almost universally. They voted for its authors. They made fun of the values ​​of his enemies for perfectly valid reasons. They are now desperate to shirk responsibility for failure. But the blame lies with Western democracy in its most arrogant and interventionist form. Blaming Biden and Johnson for not hiding it is absurd. Simon Jenkins is a Guardian columnist

The fall of Afghanistan: take part in an online Guardian Live event with our reporters Emma Graham-Harrison, Peter Beaumont and Julian Borger analyzing the latest developments. Monday September 6 at 7 p.m. BST. Book your tickets here. All profits will be donated to relevant charities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/30/britons-blame-afghanistan-biden-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos