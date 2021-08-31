



See Stephen’s full cast on ITV. Image: ITV

Who’s in the cast of Stephen from ITV and where have you seen them before?

The all-new Stephen drama will focus on the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence.

On April 22, 1993, 18-year-old Stephen was tragically killed while waiting for a bus, while the teenager’s family struggled for justice.

Six years after his death, ITV produced a drama called The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Stephen’s stars on ITV. Image: ITV

And now, the sequel to the drama is in the works, which will pick up in 2006 and focus on Stephens’ parents, Doreen and Neville.

But who is playing in Stephen and where have you seen them before?

Sharlene Whyte as Doreen Lawrence Sharlene Whyte starred in Small Ax. Image: Alamy

Sharlene Whyte stars as Doreen, Stephen Lawrence’s mother, and is best known for playing Jenny Edwards in The Tracy Beaker Story.

She also played the role of Adanna Lawal in Waterloo Road and had other roles in Coronation Street, Doctors, Small Ax and Casualty.

Opening on her latest role, Sharlene said: I am very proud to be a part of this production and to be a small part of Stephen Lawrence’s legacy, a part of Doreens history.

A bright and beautiful message that can be projected into the future for future generations of young black men and women. And, hopefully, there will be an end to discrimination and racism against people because of the color of their skin. So it’s a proud moment for me to be part of this drama.

Steve Coogan as Dci Clive Driscoll Steve Coogan stars in Stephen. Image: Getty Images

Steve Coogan is a comedian, producer and screenwriter best known for creating the character of Alan Partridge.

He started his career in the satirical puppet show Spitting Image and has since starred in films such as Around the World in 80 Days, The Other Guys and Night at the Museum.

In 2013, he co-wrote, produced and starred in the film Philomena, which earned him Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar nominations.

Hugh Quarshie as Neville Lawrence Hugh Quarshie plays Neville Lawrence in Stephen. Image: Alamy

Playing Stehen Lawrence’s father, Hugh Quarshie has appeared in the Highlander and Star Wars films, as well as Doctor Who.

Holby City fans will recognize him for his role as Ric Griffin between 2001 and 2020.

Hugh also played Neville in The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, screened in 1999, and said he was honored to be asked to star again.

Executive producer Mark Redhead approached me at Stephen’s 25th birthday memorial service and I was delighted, he said.

But you never know if something is going to come off until it comes off.

Jorden Myrie as Stuart Lawrence Jorden Myrie as Stuart Lawrence in Stephen. Image: ITV

Jorden Myrie is known for his work on Dancing in the Dark, Shepherd’s Delight and The Problem with Kaldeep.

He plays Stuart Lawrence, the younger brother of Stephen Lawrence.

Yasmin Mwanza as Georgina Lawrence

Georgina Lawrence is Stephen’s sister and is played by Yasmin Mwanza.

She is an actress known for Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Lady of Heaven.

Richie Campbell as Duwayne Brooks Richie Campbell as Duwayne Brooks in Stephen. Image: Alamy

Stephen’s friend and former city councilor Duwayne Brooks is played by Richie Campbell.

He is best known for playing Tyrone in the movie Anuvahood, as well as Ndale Kayuni in Waterloo Road.

The actor also won a Screen Nation Award for his portrayal of Dominic Hardy in The Bill and has appeared in a series of stage shows.

Adil Ray as Imran Khan

Imran Khan QC is a lawyer best known for representing the family of Stephen Lawrence.

Actor Adil Ray starred in the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan and is also a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Ackley Bridge fans will also recognize him for playing Sadiq Nawaz in the Channel 4 drama.

Sian Brooke as Cressida Dick Sian Brooke as Cressida Dick in Stephen. Image: Alamy

The playing commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Department, Cressida Dick, is Sian Brooke.

She is best known for playing the role of Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, but her acting debut was Krista on the television series Dinotopia in 2002.

Sian also worked alongside Sheridan Smith and Gemma Whelan in the BBC miniseries The Moorside, based on the kidnapping of Shannon Matthews.

Jonjo O’neill as Di Shaun Keep Jonjo Oneill as Di Shaun Keep in Stephen. Image: Getty Images

Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Di Shaun Keep is played by Jonjo O’Neill.

The North Irish actor was born in Belfast and was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) 2009-2011.

His roles include Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, Orlando in As You Like It and Launcelot in Morte D’Arthur.

He has also had roles in Holby City, A Touch of Frost, The Bill, and Doctor Who.

Nancy Carroll as Angela Gallop

Forensic scientist Angela Gallop is played by Nancy Carroll who has worked extensively in theatrical productions.

She also played a long-standing role as Lady Felicia on the BBC’s Father Brown series as well as The Crown and Holby City.

Keir Charles as Hamish Campbell Keir Charles stars as Stephen. Image: Getty Images

Keir Charles is an actor and writer, best known for his roles in Love Actually, Man Up, and Green Wing, while he also starred in ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Quiz last year.

