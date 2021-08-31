Coalition praise for Jokowi over pandemic does not match the facts





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President of the DPP VFD, Netty Prasetiyani declared the praise given by senior officials of the coalition party supporting the government to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) related to the management of the corona virus pandemic (Covid-19) contrast or differ from the facts on the ground. Netty said there are still a lot of people who are nervous, picky and unsure of what to do in the midst of this corona virus pandemic. In addition, the number of unemployed and dismissed workers has also increased. “The praise from politicians contrasts with the facts on the ground,” said Netty CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (30/8). Netty asked Jokowi not to get carried away by praise from coalition parties supporting the government that the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was on the right track. According to him, all the indicators for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic must be analyzed as a priority. Netty believes the praise from the governing coalition political parties may mask the real state of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. “There is a risk that the government will fall asleep with praise that is not based on valid data. It may obscure the real situation,” he said. Netty believes Indonesia is still in the crisis period of the Covid-19 pandemic, although the addition of daily Covid-19 cases has declined in recent days. According to him, the crisis can be seen in the figures positivity rate which is always above World Health Organization (WHO) standards until the vaccine distribution process is not evenly distributed and targeted. “The vaccine distribution is not evenly distributed and daily immunization goals are often missed. “said the member of Commission IX of the House of Representatives. On the other hand, Netty questioned the government’s aggressiveness in removing murals or graffiti on the walls containing public unrest regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was taken aback by the government’s action to remove the murals of public unrest, but posted massive praise from coalition parties supporting the government. “The question is why the reviews of people’s murals have been removed, but the praise that is lacking in data is in fact widely disseminated in the media,” he said. Previously, Jokowi had received praise from high-ranking political parties that supported the government at a meeting held at the presidential palace last Wednesday (8/25). One of them, the general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, who felt that Jokowi’s leadership was effective in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. “Pak Jokowi’s leadership is effective, sir. I recognize it and I respect you. I see, I am a witness, I participate in the cabinet, your leadership, your decisions are suitable for our people,” Prabowo said at a meeting of the government support coalition at the State Palace. , Jakarta, Wednesday (25/8). The moment was uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Saturday (28/8). The defense minister said Indonesia is capable of handling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit other countries as well. Prabowo also appreciated the work of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia to work together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Until yesterday, Sunday (8/29), the total positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia reached 4,073,831 people. Among these, 3,724,318 people were declared cured, 131,372 people died and 217,590 others are still in treatment. (mts / off)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210830131613-32-687283/pks-pujian-koalisi-ke-jokowi-soal-pandemi-tak-sesuai-fakta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos