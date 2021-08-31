Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to betray Wasim Akram; willmake Ramiz Raja chief of PCB: Report





The PCB is expected to experience a big change as former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja will likely replace Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Now, a PTI report suggests that former Pakistani speedster Wasim Akramhad also expressed interest in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before Prime Minister Imran Khan chose Ramiz Raja as his manager.

Previously, it was reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chief boss of the board, decided not to grant Ehsan Mani an extension at the end of his term this month (August ). The same Imran Khan has now also stabbed his former protégé, and if the sources are to be believed, for trumped-up reasons that the world has long passed.

“Wasim Akram was also considered for the post of president of the PCB”

The PTI quoted a PCB insider familiar with the developments leading to the appointment of Ramiz Raja as president. Akram has also reportedly expressed interest in the job. According to the source, at one point Akram’s name was offered as the best candidate to replace Ehsan Mani and he also showed interest, but his name appeared in a match-fixing scandal in the past is said to have become an obstacle. for him, although he was acquitted years ago.

“It is true that Wasim Akram was also considered for the post of President and also expressed his interest but apparently the Prime Minister was informed that Ramiz would be a better choice as he had no luggage to take with him” , the source said. .

It is noteworthy that Wasim Akram in a previous interview had refused to be the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team due to the “bad behavior” of the fans and the demanding nature. However, Akram was totally “interested” in becoming the new leader of the PCB.

“But this time Wasim had shown interest, but the PM ultimately chose Ramiz who was never the subject of match-fixing allegations as a player or captain,” the source said, as reported by the PTI.

Akram, who is an influential PCB cricket board member and also cricket manager / coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is currently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

Notably, Wasim Akram had supported Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was about to run in the 2018 elections. Akram had urged the Pakistani people to vote for Imran Khan in order to “become a great democratic country”. The pair played a lot of cricket together, and Akram was said to have been Imran’s blue-eyed boy when he broke in to become the world’s most feared rhythm thrower under Imran Khan’s tutelage.

It is under your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is under your leadership that we can once again become a great democratic country. # voteforkapatan # nayapakistan

Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018 Wasim Akram on Pakistan cricket team training

Earlier in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Akram had expressed unease at being held responsible for a loss when he was simply involved in the planning, not the execution. The rhythm legend also pointed out that as a coach he would have to spend more than 200 days away from his family, which he could not do.

I am not a fool. I keep hearing and seeing how people behave badly with their coaches and elders. The coach is not the one who plays. The players do that. The coach can only help with the planning, so if the team lose I don’t think the coach is not as responsible as we as a nation hold him, Akram had said.

So I’m scared of that too because I can’t tolerate someone behaving badly with me. And we are becoming. I love people for their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the bad behavior that is shown on social media. It shows who we are, he concluded, ”Akram added.

(Image credits: @ WasimAkramLive / AP)

