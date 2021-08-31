Trump administrator. agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners





Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which never made any substantial progress, only began after the release of the prisoners.

On August 15, the Taliban took control of the Afghan government for the first time in nearly 20 years. President Joe Biden has said the Taliban’s return to power has happened faster than his administration expected. The takeover of Kabul has led to a dangerous situation for the Americans and their allies who are trying to evacuate Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took power, people have claimed that the United States, when Donald Trump was president, agreed to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

THE QUESTION

Has the Trump administration accepted the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, as part of a deal struck with the Taliban in 2020, the Trump administration agreed to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for the release of up to 1,000 prisoners on the other side.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Trump administration and the Taliban reached an agreement on February 29, 2020 in Doha, Qatar, to pursue peace in Afghanistan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the deal was a historic opportunity and the first step towards potential peace in Afghanistan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the deal, although he warned the United States must be vigilant in its dealings with the Taliban. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the deal was an important first step, but much more work needs to be done to achieve peace.

There were several conditions as part of the agreement. They included commitments that the United States would withdraw its troops by May 1, 2021 and that the Taliban would not allow any of its members, other individuals or groups, including al-Qaida, to use Afghan soil. to threaten the security of the United States and its allies. The Taliban and al-Qaida still have a relationship, according to the United States and the United Nations.

Another condition of the deal was that the United States would work on a plan to release prisoners of combat and political prisoners as a confidence-building measure with the coordination and approval of all parties concerned.

Up to five thousand (5,000) prisoners of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and known as the Taliban, and up to one thousand (1 000) prisoners on the other side will be released by March 10. , 2020, according to agreement.

The Taliban prisoners were held by the Afghan government, which was not consulted about the prisoner exchange, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The prisoners were not released on the date stipulated in the agreement, but their release eventually took place.

In March 2020, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that he would issue a decree setting out the details of the prisoner release process. Pompeo issued a statement saying the State Department welcomes the executive order.

In July 2020, Shuhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban in Qatar, said the Taliban would release the remaining prisoners from the Kabul administration.

As of August 2020, the Afghan government released all but about 400 Taliban prisoners, each charged with major crimes, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

That same month, the Afghan government held a special grand assembly known as the Loya Jirga. Ahead of the meeting, Pompeo urged the Afghan government to release the remaining prisoners, which he described as the last obstacle to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

On August 9, 2020, after the Loya Jirga, Afghan President Ghani announced that he would sign a decree to release the remaining 400 prisoners. The prisoner exchange ended in early September 2020, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

The release of the prisoners paved the way for the start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The two sides first met on September 12, 2020 in Doha, Qatar, and met sporadically over the following months, but talks never made any substantial progress, according to the Congressional Research Service.

More from VERIFY: no, al-Qaida did not leave Afghanistan

