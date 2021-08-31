Latest news on the global spread of the coronavirus





(Reuters) – South African scientists have detected a new variant of the coronavirus with multiple mutations, while New Zealand has reported its first recorded death linked to the COVID-19 vaccine from US drug maker Pfizer. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for case tracking and news summary EUROPE * Brussels health authorities have started offering COVID-19 vaccines in supermarkets and shopping malls to increase vaccination rates in the capital that have not kept up with the rapid rollout of vaccination in Belgium. * European Union governments have agreed to remove the United States from the EU’s safe travel list, meaning visitors to the United States and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls , such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines. * Britain has reported 26,476 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since August 10, according to the latest data. ASIA PACIFIC * Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the government will adjust COVID-19-related restrictions during the week of August 31 to September 6 in response to a lower infection rate in more regions, officials said. * Vietnam reported 14,224 coronavirus infections on Monday, a record daily increase. * Critical care cases in Australia’s New South Wales will peak in October as infections mount, the premier of the country’s most populous state has said. * Japan closed a school in the eastern city of Chiba for the rest of the week, after confirming infections in two teachers who accompanied students to watch the Paralympics. AMERICAS * A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group unanimously recommended Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, a milestone after gaining full approval from the United States last week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South African scientists have detected a new variant of coronavirus with multiple mutations, but have yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome immunity provided by vaccines or a previous infection. The story continues MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no deaths have been reported in young adults after rare heart inflammation known as myocarditis, a known side effect of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna. * A COVID-19 booster is a way to protect the most vulnerable, not a luxury to steal from people who have yet to receive a single blow, a senior World Health Organization official said. ECONOMIC IMPACT * The US and global stock indexes hit all-time highs on Monday, as the Federal Reserve appeared in no rush to pull away from its massive stimulus measures, as US oil prices edged up in choppy trading. [MKTS/GLOB] * France will curb its support measures for businesses in the event of a crisis from the end of September and will adapt them to benefit only businesses still in difficulty afterwards, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; edited by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/latest-worldwide-spread-coronavirus-200829687.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos